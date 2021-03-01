Nigeria: Fire Guts Abandoned Govt Health Facility in Ondo

1 March 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By James Sowole

A federal government health project built at Ikare Akoko, the headquarters of Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State, was at the weekend razed by fire.

The primary healthcare facility, which was cited on Ogbagi Road in the outskirt of Ikare, was facilitated by a former member of the House of Representatives for Akoko North East/Akoko North West constituency, Hon Stephen Olemija, but was abandoned.

The fire, according a source, was caused by indiscriminate bush burning.

Residents of the community, who stormed the scene while the fire was raging, lamented the loss, as well as the benefits they could have enjoyed if the facility had been completed and put to use.

They said they put frantic efforts to put out the fire, but the magnitude of the inferno and the high fence around the project made it difficult for them to rescue the building.

It was gathered that firemen at Ikare Akoko, who were called, could not do anything, as they complained of nonfunctional vehicle.

The people of the community described the incident as unfortunate and a huge loss to the community, considering the huge sums of money that would have gone into the project.

While lamenting the loss, a community leader flayed the abandonment of federal government projects in the area.

The leader, who craved anonymity, recalled the destruction of the government multi-million naira power station by fire at Okeagbe Akoko due to abandonment and lack of care.

He flayed lack of functional fire fighting vehicles and equipment in the area, just as he called for legislation against indiscriminate bush burning.

