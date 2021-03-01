Nigeria: JAMB, Tertiary Institutions to Close 2020/2021 Admissions June 15

Abuja — All admissions into the nation's tertiary institutions for the 2020/2021 academic session will end by June 15, 2021, according to a decision collectively taken at a virtual meeting with heads of tertiary institutions in the country on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and tertiary institutions agreed at the meeting to close admissions for the 2020/2021 academic session by June 15, 2021, JAMB's Head of Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, said in a statement yesterday.

The statement said Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede used the meeting to find out the progress tertiary institutions had made on the 2020/21 admissions scale.

It noted that the goal of the interactive meeting was to forestall an endless admission regime generated by the series of disruptions to daily life occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the statement, the meeting would enable the board to put necessary machinery in place for the 2021/2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME/DE) registration exercise.

It noted that only 30 per cent of institutions had started admissions into the 2020/2021 Academic Session.

The statement said there was need to collectively decide when to close the 2020/2021 Admission Exercise.

It added that the proposal was for Public Universities to end admissions four weeks ahead of Private Universities, the Polytechnics, Colleges of Education and IEIs.

"After a robust and insightful deliberation, members collectively agreed that all public universities are expected to finish their admissions on or before 15th May, 2021, while the private universities and all IEIs, polytechnics and COEs would complete theirs at the agreed date of June 15, 2021.

"Oloyede reiterated that the chosen deadlines remained sacrosanct and binding on all institutions as the Board would not tolerate any breaches of the collective decision reached at the meeting.

"He said the Board would announce in a week's time the commencement date for the sale of application documents for the 2021/2022 Academic Session," the statement said.