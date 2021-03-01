Nigeria: Fire Razes Over 15 Shops in Edo Market

Goods worth millions of naira were last Saturday night destroyed by fire, which razed a section of the Ikpoba Hill market in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State.

It was learnt that the fire, which started at about 9p.m. last Saturday night, affected mainly makeshift shops made up of caravans.

It was also gathered that the owner of one of the electronic shops affected by the fired simply identified as Tony, was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed on hearing the news.

A witness identified as Peter said: "At about 9p.m., we saw smoke billowing from one of the shops, and before we knew what was happening, the whole place was engulfed in fire."

He said the fire fighters, who came later, couldn't salvage the goods, as the fire had already engulfed the shops and razed goods worth millions of naira.

The witness said the shop owners could not salvage their goods either, as the shops were already engulfed by fire before their arrival.

When THISDAY inquired about the incident from one of the shop owners who was at the scene, he managed to say that it was pointless talking about the incident because they will not get any help from the government or individual.

"Are you going to help me if I talk to you about it? Just leave me alone."

A sympathiser, Mr. John Izu, said they were still wondering what must have caused the inferno, as there was no electricity in the area, blaming the fire service, which he said didn't come on time to salvage the shops.

"This is an electronic shop, and the goods here worth over N10 million. I know the owner, and he is currently at the hospital because of the incident," Izuh said.