Nigeria: Borno Confirms 10 Killed, 47 Injured in Boko Haram Shelling

1 March 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Misbahu Bashir

Borno State Government on Sunday said shells fired by insurgents on Maiduguri on Tuesday killed 10 civilians and injured 47 others.

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum was said to have visited two hospitals in Maiduguri where the victims were hospitalised.

The statement signed by the governor's spokesman, Isa Gusau, said weapons fired by the attackers from Kaleri, outskirts of Maiduguri included Rocket Propelled Grenades.

"The grenades traveled to hit Gwange and Adam kolo communities, both densely populated areas in the inner city. Most of the deaths occurred in Gwange. One of the RPG shots, hit a children's playground in Gwange, it was also gathered," it said.

Governor Zulum who confirmed the attacks during his empathy visits to the State Specialist Hospital and the University of Maiduguri Maiduguri where the victims who had sustained various degrees of injuries were being treated, also directed the ministry of health shoulders the bills.

Speaking on the military's recapture of Marte town, he said, "I am optimistic that the insurgents will not take over Marte again."

