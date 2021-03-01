Tanzania: Nearly 30 Percent of Tanzania Is National Parks

TANZANIA boasts some of the best national parks in the world. The Serengeti National Park is one of the most famous and best-loved parks, and is home to more than one million species of large mammals.

It's also a World Heritage Site, and has also had the honour of being named a 7th world wonder.

The Serengeti is the site of the Great Migration, where wildebeest and zebras make their way across the plains in search of fresh grasslands.

It's also home to great buffalo herds, elephants, giraffe, leopard, impala, and gazelle, as well as the endangered Eastern Black Rhinoceros.

Tanzania also features the largest population of elephants; which can be found in the Selous Game Reserve. Another famous Tanzanian park is the Gombe Stream National Park, where Dr. Jane Goodall famously carried out her studies on chimps.

Take a look at our trademark itinerary: Tanzania's 5 Parks which is the ultimate wildlife experience. Generally, Tanzania is regarded as an excellent safari destination, largely due to its many world-class opportunities for game spotting.

Tanzania is home to many of the best and biggest parks in Africa, and some of the most varied and unique landscapes that you'll ever see. From grasslands to woodlands, rock formations, and mountain peaks, there's no question that Tanzania features some amazing opportunities for sightseeing, and photo-hunting alike.

These varied ecosystems are also ideal conditions for one of the most quintessential aspects of any great safari: African animals. No safari would be complete without a glimpse of a few of the "Big Five" or the chance to see some lesser-known, but equally fascinating animals. Fortunately, Tanzania doesn't disappoint.

Home to the Great Wildebeest Migration, each year, Tanzania sees millions of animals make their way across the land in search of water and fresh pasture. Wildebeest, zebra, and gazelle make the arduous journey, and brave the raging Mara River, filled with waiting crocodiles.

But the great migration isn't the only aspect of Tanzania that's worth seeing. Herds of grazing animals mean that predators won't be far away.

In Tanzania, you'll have the opportunity to see lion, cheetah, leopards, and hunting dogs.

If you're curious about what this beautiful country has to offer, here's a look at ten reasons it's regarded as one of the best safari destinations in Africa.