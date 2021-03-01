Sudan's Vast Fish Potential Waiting to Be Tapped

28 February 2021
SudaNow (Khartoum)

Khartoum — News reports over the weekend said a US company has come out with a project to invest in the country's seafood, earmarking $20 million for the venture, to be implemented in stages.

Last year it was also reported that an American firm has embarked in a seafood project, South of Suakin Port in Eastern Sudan, with about $50 million and will expand its investments in the future in the production of sea cucumber.

According to the Ministry of Animal Resources the company's sea cucumber project in Sudan will be the World's second, after the already existing project in the Maldives.

It is hoped that these projects could make a good start for maximum exploitation of the country's vast sea and fresh water foods, now that the Sudan has opened up towards the World after its name was ticked off from the crippling US terror list and the adoption of the new investment law.

First State of Environment and Outlook Report 2020,co-produced by the United Nations Environment Programme and the Higher Council for Environment and Natural Resources in Sudan, revealed that "fish are found in almost all Sudan's freshwater eco- systems. The richest habitats are the Nile system and the lakes, though fish are also found in irrigated canals and in ponds unconnected to the Nile. The Nile hosts 128 species belonging to 27 families. 25 of those species (belonging to 10 families) also occur in Lake Nubia.

The Red Sea contains more than 1,200 species of fish, about 10 per cent of which are not found elsewhere. These include 42 deep-water species that live on coral reefs, and 177 species of finfish, belonging to 30 families."

