Uganda Recalls 1,000 Retired Soldiers for Deployment in Somalia

1 March 2021
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

More than 1,000 Uganda People's Defense Forces - UPDF soldiers under the Reserve Forces have been recalled for deployment in Somalia.

Maj Yusuf Bilal Katamba of the UPDF First Division that superintends reserve forces says that the recalled soldiers should report to nearby barracks not later than tomorrow.

The army said the soldiers were supposed to be deployed in Somalia in April 2020, but the plans were disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Reserve forces comprise of soldiers who have been officially retired from the army.

Maj Katamba said the combatants will report at Kakiri barracks for those in Kampala Metropolitan areas that include Kampala city, Wakiso and Mukono districts.

In greater Masaka, the soldiers will report at Kasajjagirwa, those in Jinja and neighbouring districts will report at Gaddafi barracks while those in Mubende and neighbouring districts will go to Kabamba barracks.

Section 31 of the UPDF Act 2005 and Article 17 of the Constitution of Uganda mandates the Commander in Chief to keep all or some of the army retirees under military service for a period he or she wishes.

The Reserve Force is believed to have more 20,000 personnel who are currently under the command of Lt Gen Charles Otema. Retirees now being recalled will have to undergo a four months intensive military training to prepare them for strenuous military operations in Somalia against Al-Shabaab.

UPDF mixes reservists with full-time soldiers to form a Battle Group of over 15,000 combatants who will replace a group that has completed its one-year tour of duty.

Maj Katamba said the reservists who have been recalled for deployment in Somalia, will be under Battle Group 33 which is expected to be deployed in Somalia in the next few months.

Uganda has over 6,000 soldiers in Somalia who have been confronting Al-Shabaab terrorists since 2007.

UPDF is applauded for flashing militias out of Somalia capital Mogadishu and other major towns.

Among other requirements for a reserve soldier to qualify for the mission deployment include; being aged 55 and below without any criminal record and in possession of original national IDs.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Kenyan MPs Refuse to Sign Kenya-UK Trade Pact
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.