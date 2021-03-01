Liberia: Girls for Change Climax National Debate Competition On the Acceleration of Youth Voices and Participation in Decision Making

Harbel Margibi — A civil society organization, Girls for Change climax its National Debate Competition on Friday, February 26, 2021. Event is been supported by Oxfam, Liberia with support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Denmark under the Danida Project.

The competition was held with representatives representing two counties Margibi and Montserrado, these debaters were recruited form various youth and students organizations.

Speaking at the opening of the debate competition Madam Agnes M. Bedell a program staff of Girls for Change informed the gathering that the debate competition is more driven into policy argument with facts, references and during some critical analysis on How Youth Can Accelerate their Involvement and Participation into the Decision Making Process of Liberia.

She also stressed that the debaters should be very innovative during their presentation and all of the key points highlighted will be cumulated into a communiqué that will be presented to policy makers informing them on the new perspective of youth participation into leadership and decision making processes.

At the event the Margibi PTAs Network Chapter Secretary General Mr. Benjamin Fayiah represented his Organization and appreciated Girls for Change for organizing such a wonderful event he also encouraged Girls for Change to extend such a program to Kakata Margibi County in which the Network will be willing to collaborate.

A child and Youth Right Advocate Saywayee Henry also spoke at the debate competition she used the medium to motivate the students to always take advantage of these opportunities that will strengthen their capacity in research and learn how to identify new ways in which youth can engage, get involve and fully participate into decision making.

The two teams brought forth their argument and the debate was not organized in a traditional format, but more or like policy innovation each team presented a formal paper of their arguments and it was more structure and policy driven.

For the most part, the two teams debaters proffered some brilliant recommendations to the government they encourage the government to reactive the cadet program across the country in which high school and university students will have job experience opportunity, they also recommended that the government should shop awarding people that disagreed with them government Jobs and try to depoliticize the public sector and focus more on building the capacity of young people.

At the same time, the debaters emphasize the need for the government to invest more in the fourth generation by focusing on Information Communication Technology Education.

The debate competition brought together University and High School Students with little over 85 participants in attendance. At the climax of the competition, the Montserrado County Team came out as the victor by defecting Margibi County 73.25 points to 65.2 points.

During the debate Girls for Change committed to give the two teams a cash price as a means of motivation to allow them rollout a policy action based on some of the key recommendations outline during the debate.

Girl for Change is a women's right organization committed to transforming the society and supporting women/girls affected by all forms of violence, teen-age mothers, the less fortunate girls and advocating for quality and affordable education for youth mainly girls.