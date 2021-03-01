Namibia: Bribery Accused Granted N$100 000 Bail

1 March 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Two suspects, accused of bribing an Anti-Corruption Commission investigator, were granted bail of N$100 000 each in the Otjiwarongo Magistrate's Court on Friday.

The suspects, Dr Shadi Ismael (36) and John Ndadi Tuyoleni (30), were arrested last week Wednesday for allegedly offering a bribe of N$80 000 to an ACC officer in an attempt to shelve investigation against Ismael.

The suspects were released on condition they surrender their travelling documents.

Ismael was further ordered to report to the Tsumeb police station three times a week, while Tuyoleni will be reporting to the authorities in Windhoek.

"It is alleged that Tuyoleni approached an authorised member of the ACC to offer a bribe of N$80 000 as an inducement to arrange with a colleague to discontinue a pending investigation against Ismael," the charge sheet indicated.

Ismael is being investigated for allegedly benefitting from PSEMAS medical aid while he already resigned from government years back.

Ismael was employed as a doctor in Tsumeb under the ministry of health.

