Namibia: Tura Magic Wins NFA Women Super Cup

Tura Magic Ladies on Saturday defeated Galz & Goals FC 1-0 to be crowned the new Namibia Football Association (NFA) Women Super Cup champions in a thrilling final played at the NFA Technical Centre in Windhoek.

In a tightly-contested final, Magic Ladies were the favourites from the onset, as they constantly took the game to Galz & Goals FC and their efforts finally paid off when Memory Ngonda scored the only goal of the match to propel Magic to a 1-0 win, which led them to be crowned 2021 NFA Women Super Cup champions.

With the victory, Magic Ladies walked away with N$40 000 in prize monies, gold medals and a trophy, while runner-up Galz & Goals pocketed N$25 000 and silver medals. Meanwhile, third-place winners Khomas Nampol took home N$15 000 after beating V-Power Angels 5-1 to claim third place. V-Power Angels walked away with N$10 000 for finishing fourth.

Speaking to New Era Sport, the Magic Ladies head coach Shama Gure said it has been their objective to win the competition since the beginning, adding that heading into the new season of the NFA Skorpion Zinc Women Super League, the NFA Women Super Cup win will serve as the perfect morale booster.

"Winning the Super Cup is all we wanted and that objective has been met. We waited two years to win this cup and I am excited about this win. We have proved our quality and capability - and this will boost our morale ahead of the new season of the Skorpion Zinc Women Super League. It has also helped us identify places where we need to work on ahead of the new season," said an excited Gure.