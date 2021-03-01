Namibia: Heavy Hailstorm Destroys Crops

1 March 2021
New Era (Windhoek)
By Paulina Moses

Pensioner Frieda Nahambo from Okashana Kemanya in Eengodi constituency of Oshikoto region was left devastated by a hailstorm that left behind a trail of destruction to her crops.

The 60-year-old Nahambo said, last week Friday afternoon, while working in her field, she saw a black cloud hovering above her homestead.

She felt a few raindrops and that was when she decided to run to her bedroom.

"The next thing I heard was thunder. I ran into the room and locked the door. It was so strong. I was not sure if it was gunshots or wind. I couldn't hear anything; my ears were blocked," narrated Nahambo.

The blustery wind that accompanied the hailstorm tussled with Nahambo's roof and eventually caused a hole in the corrugated iron sheets.

"The roof started shaking. Sand started falling from the roof. The next thing I was being rained on while in my room. I was so scared," she said.

The rain eventually stopped and that was when Nahambo decided to leave the room and investigate. She said she was flabbergasted to see plies of hailstones that were knee-deep.

She was soon devastated to see that her crops were destroyed, as the crops were no longer standing but laying on the ground.

"There was nothing in the field. The crops were all laying down. There is nothing to eat anymore. I am thinking of hiring a tractor again but I have no more money. I don't know what we will eat. I had a lot of beans and corn but they were all damaged. I see hunger this year," she said.

The pensioner said that although her neighbours also experienced the hailstorm, the effects were not as severe as was in her field. Nahambo, who has children in boarding school, relied on her crops to provide for them. She is, however, faithful that God will send her a miracle.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Kenyan MPs Refuse to Sign Kenya-UK Trade Pact
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.