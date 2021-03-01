Namibia: Lukas in Great Form

1 March 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Helge Schütz

SAKARIA 'Desert Storm' Lukas was in terrific form when he beat Mario Macias of Mexico on a second round knockout in Cancun, Mexico on Friday night.

It was Lukas' first fight since his professional defeat to another Mexican Isaac Avelar last December, and he put that defeat behind him with a tremendous display.

He took charge of the fight from the start, with a snappy jab and some strong combinations, while he regularly sapped Macias' strength with some powerful body shots.

At the end of the first round he sent Macias down to the canvas with a right hook, but the bell came to the Mexican's rescue.

In the second round Lukas continued his onslaught and the end came in stunning fashion when he sent Macias crashing down with two vicious right hooks in quick succession.

Lukas' professional record now stands at 24 wins and only one defeat, and with more fights lined up in the United States, he could hopefully still become a world title contender in the featherweight division.

