Namibia: Swapo Pushed Out of Hardap

The ruling Swapo Party has been completely pushed out of Hardap's regional constituencies.

This came after the Landless People's Movement (LPM) captured the Mariental Rural constituency in Friday's regional council re-election.

Fundo Harris, an independent political observer, describes Swapo's performance as dismal.

He attributes the party's performance to the fact that the government has for long neglected the two southern regions, despite the fact that they are rich in natural resources.

"Other factors revolve around the land issue. Many southerners are also of the opinion that the government's land reform programme has failed, and the few farms that have been acquired by the state are mostly redistributed to other Namibians whose ancestors have never lost any land in colonial times," Harris says.

He says the LPM, therefore, represents southerners' frustration with the ruling party.

He says party president Bernadus Swartbooi's skills and in-depth knowledge of Swapo has also helped to turning the south orange.

"Having said this, I believe opposition parties' strong performance in areas which were considered Swapo strongholds is a clear indication that many Namibians now understand the concept of democracy, the rule of law and constitutionalism," Harris says.

Political analyst Ndumba Kamwanyah believes this downward trend is not good news for Swapo - especially because they lost to a young party.

"There is a message there for Swapo that things are not business as usual . . . It is no longer the people's party, but some people's party," Kamwanyah says.

In celebrating the party's victory, LPM parliamentary spokesperson Utaara Mootu describes what happened as "the people's will".

"The people showed they are tired of the ruling party government's failure to equally share the nation's resources.

People are tired of corruption, their lives being stagnant, and no development," she says.

Swapo's national support continues to plummet as seen during the November 2020 elections, during which it lost constituencies in the Kunene, Erongo, Khomas, Kavango East and Zambezi regions.

Many have attributed this trend to factors such as high youth unemployment, perceived corruption, and poor service delivery.

BIG LOSS

Deensia Swartbooi (35) of the LPM was declared the winner of the Mariental Rural constituency on Friday.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As the only woman in the race, she received 1 099 votes, beating Swapo's Simon Kooper, who received 854 votes.

Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) candidate Stephanus Bloodstaan came third with 97 votes, followed by independent candidate Desmond Tjipanga with 46 votes.

FROM SECRETARY TO COUNCILLOR

Swarbooi joined the LPM in February 2020 after defecting from Swapo.

"I was a branch secretary, but left the party because I could no longer sit back and watch my community suffer as the ruling party failed to deliver on their promises," she says.

Swartbooi last year left her job as school secretary. The German-conversant councillor spent three years in Europe as an au pair before returning to her home village in 2008.

Upon her return, she took up employment at the Stampriet post office as a postal clerk.

Access to sanitation, ablution facilities and water tops her list of issues needing urgent intervention.

She says waste management is also a major headache in the constituency.

"If only water was affordable, people would have access to toilets and running water. Water bills are too high for our residents as many households are dependent on elders' pensions and farmworkers' wages," she says. Swartbooi is expected to be sworn into office this Friday at Mariental.