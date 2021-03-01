South Africa: Sisulu Welcomes New Amatola Water Board

1 March 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has called on the newly appointed Board of Amatola Water to ensure that Eastern Cape residents receive potable water.

The Minister has called on the board to ensure that municipalities it serves have potable bulk water.

Sisulu made the call after Cabinet approved the appointment of the water utility board members for a period of four years, starting from 1 March 2021.

The Minister congratulated the new board, noting that the stability of Amatola Water and all those it serves is in their hands.

"Water resource management in the face of South Africa's variable and unpredictable climate and aggravated by climate change, is crucial. The socio-economic wellbeing of people of the Eastern Cape, including the business community is dependent on a water-secure future.

"They count on accessible and reliable supply of safe drinking water that sustains health and supports their livelihoods. Serve them with honour and dignity," Sisulu said the Minister in a statement on Friday.

Sisulu said she wants to see the board prioritising the filling of all vacancies, particularly the positions of the Chief Executive and senior management.

The Minister has implored the board to ensure that strict governance prescripts are adhered to at all times, so that the water needs of communities are met.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Kenyan MPs Refuse to Sign Kenya-UK Trade Pact
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.