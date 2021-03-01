South Africa: DA Welcomes Independent Review Panel Findings On PP Removal Proceedings

1 March 2021
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Natasha Mazzone MP - Chief Whip of the Official Opposition

The Democratic Alliance (DA) welcomes the finding by the Independent Review Panel that there is a prima facie case for Parliament to institute removal proceedings against the Public Protector, Adv. Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

We are pleased by these findings and urge Parliament to institute the removal proceedings against Mkhwebane without delay.

During her tenure as Public Protector, the Courts have made damning findings against Mkhwebane, where her fitness to hold this vital post has been called into question numerous times.

The Constitutional Court found that she acted in bad faith and was not honest with the High Court regarding her investigation process in the Reserve Bank matter.

She laid criminal charges against former Public Protector, Adv. Thuli Madonsela, for releasing a transcript of an interview she had with former President Jacob Zuma.

Her appeal to overturn Judge Ronel Tolmay's scathing judgment of her poor handling of the Estina Dairy Farm matter and the report thereof, was dismissed by the North Gauteng High Court.

Her independence and credibility have also been called into questions on a number of occasions and she has failed to inspire trust within the public.

The DA believes that it is of the utmost importance that Mkhwebane be removed as Public Protector and that someone competent, credible and independent is appointed in this post to regain the public's trust in this crucial Chapter 9 institution and to ensure that once again the interests of the vulnerable would be protected above the interests of the politically connected.

