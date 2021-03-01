Ghana: Man, 32, Allegedly Murders Wife,29, At Olebu in Accra

1 March 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

Residents of Olebu near Ablekuman in Accra woke up to the news of the gruesome murder of a mother of three by her husband in her room on Friday.

The deceased, Margaret Sam,29, was found dead with her neck and head tightly tied with a piece of cloth and suspected to have been killed two days earlier, before she was found as a result of the stench and flies hovering around the doors and windows.

The police have consequently mounted a search for the arrest of the deceased's husband, Kofi Aboagye, 32 in connection with the death of his wife.

The Head of Public Relations of the Accra Regional Police Command Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)Effia Tenge confirmed the tragedy to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

She said at about 9:30am last Friday, the police received a report from a woman from Olebu that she woke up and perceived an offensive odour from the room of her son Aboagye and his wife, Margaret.

DSP Tenge said the complainant further told the police that earlier on Wednesday at about 3:30am her son brought his three young children to her with the explanation that his wife has gone out and that he was also going out to look for work as a commercial driver.

She said the deceased and Aboagye have not been seen since then.

DSP Tenge stated that police proceeded to the scene and found flies hovering around the doors and windows and the door locked from outside.

The Police PRO said the police broke into the room and found the body of a female deceased lying dead with her neck and head tightly tied with a cloth.

She said the deceased was identified as Margaret, adding that the police headquarters Crime Unit was called to the scene to assist in investigations.

DSP Tenge stated that a hammer and a kitchen knife stained with substance suspected to be blood were retrieved from the scene.

She said the body was conveyed to the Police Hospital mortuary awaiting autopsy.

