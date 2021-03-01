Ghana: Carpenter Arrested Over Stolen Coffin

1 March 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

A carpenter has been arrested by the police for allegedly stealing a coffin of another carpenter at Ayigbe Town near Korle Bu in Accra.

The suspect, George Amoah, who is in the custody of the police assisting in investigations is reported to have stolen the coffin valued at GH¢2,200 for a relative's funeral.

The Accra Regional Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

She said at about 7:30am last last Friday, the complaint went to Korle Bu Police Station and reported that on same day at about 5:30am he went to Ayigbe Town where he had displayed coffins for sale and found out that one valued at GH¢2,200 had been stolen.

DSP Tenge said acting upon a tip off, the complainant traced the stolen coffin to Korle Woko in Accra and realised that another carpenter Amoah (suspect)stole it for the burial of a relative.

She said the police proceeded to the area and found the coffin placed beside the deceased who was laid in state ready to be put into the coffin.

The PRO said the deceased family returned the coffin to the complaint and suspect was arrested.

