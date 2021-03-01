Namibia: Police Block Protest Against Magistrate in Rape Trial

THE police in the Oshana region on Friday allegedly refused permission to protesters to submit a petition to the Oshakati High Court today.

This is after Oshakati Police Station commander chief inspector Allo Matheus on Wednesday gave the go-ahead for the demonstration.

The protesters had planned to hand over a petition at the Oshakati High Court and to the Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare and Namibian Police inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga today, but were informed that their petition is directed to the wrong court.

In their petition, the protesters ask for the removal of magistrate Leopold Hangalo from the case of businessman Sindano Hango, who was found guilty of rape in an appeal judgement delivered in the Oshakati High Court a week ago.

Hango stood trial before Hangalo in the Oshakati Regional Court, where the magistrate found him not guilty in February 2019.

He was accused of raping a woman at a village in the Oshana region in October 2014. Hango denied guilt during his trial, and claimed consensual intercourse took place between him and the complainant.

The state appealed against his acquittal, and acting judge Danie Small upheld the appeal in the High Court on 18 February, when he ruled that Hango was guilty of the charge and directed that he should return to the Oshakati Regional Court to be sentenced by Hangalo.

Hango is due to appear in that court again today.

In the petition, it is stated that Hangalo should recuse himself from the case and that it should be placed before another magistrate for sentencing.

The protesters are also saying they have a suspicion that Hangalo would be biased in his sentencing, given that he previously acquitted Hango.

They further accuse Hangalo of acquitting Hango despite incriminating evidence.

The protesters also want Small to change his appeal order to have another magistrate preside over the matter during the sentencing stage.