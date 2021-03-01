South Africa: Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams On Appointment of South African Post Office CEO Appointment

1 March 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has welcomed the appointment of Nomkhita Mona as the new Chief Executive Officer of the South African Post Office for a five-year term. Cabinet announced Ms Mona's appointment last week to the position that had become vacant since 2019. Ms Mona boasts a wealth of experience in both the private and public sectors. She has more than 15 years' experience at Executive Level.

"She will play a leading role in making sure that the Post Office continues its turnaround momentum and to render an impeccable service to South Africans.

As the shareholder we will give Ms Mona every support she needs in order for her to succeed. " said Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams.

The Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent economic downturn had a marked effect on the revenues of the Post Office. The Post Office has implemented long-term initiatives to diversify its income. These have started to show results, and the Post Office has also identified quick solutions that will improve its income in the short-term.

"The South African Post Office is key stakeholder in delivering on government developmental objectives of improving access to basic services in previously underserviced communities. Its network is currently the largest point of presence nationally and is able to connect government, businesses and citizens anywhere in South Africa," added Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams.

Ms Mona's appointment comes at a time when the South African Post Office is faced with financial challenges that have continued from the 2018/2019 financial year, amid a constrained fiscus. She takes on the responsibility of stabilising the Post Office. I have no doubt that she will be equal to the task", said Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Kenyan MPs Refuse to Sign Kenya-UK Trade Pact
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.