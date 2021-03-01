Zimbabwe: Gmaz to Sue South African News Site Over 'Malicious' Report

1 March 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) has threatened to sue South Africa's Daily Maverick after the news site recently published a report which projected the business group as scandal ridden and committing illicit transactions with impunity.

In a letter of complaint to the editor of the publication, GMAZ acting general manager Garikai Chaunza said the group was shocked by the report.

"We wish to categorically state that the allegations laid therein are not only incorrect but are malicious and defamatory," Chaunza said.

The group denies claims by the publication that contents linking it to alleged scandals were fact-checked as no one was said to have contacted the organisation.

GMAZ also denies the government's grain subsidy programme was opaque.

Said Chaunza, "To claim, as your report did, that the issue of subsidised maize and wheat is nothing but a cartel set up of collision of any sort between the government of the Republic of Zimbabwe and GMAZ, is shocking and completely uncalled for, at the very least.

"We wish to reiterate that subsidies never profiteered any of the millers, but millers only acted as conduit to lower the price of the maize meal."

GMAZ said, "We are under reasonable apprehension that your report was concocted with these falsehoods and timed to be released now so as to negatively influence sanction regime stance review on Zimbabwe."

Added added, "... We ae wherefor inviting you to re-check your facts and do the needful by retracting your claims in the next 14 days.

"Should you fail or refuse to do so, we will not hesitate to approach the courts of law in your jurisdiction with prayer for hefty damages."

