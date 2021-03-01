Namibia: Lack of Funds Threatens ACC Investigations

The Anti-Corruption Commission needs N$30 million in additional funding in the financial year starting April to execute key investigations, such as the Fishrot scandal, or else it will be forced not to investigate some aspects of it.

The director general of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Paulus Noa, said this in an interview with The Namibian on Friday.

He also revealed that one of ACC's top investigators Willem Olivier has been poached.

Olivier is the investigator who explained in court last year that Fishrot money funded the campaigns of the ruling party, Swapo.

Sources say he is heading to the Bank of Namibia, an institution known for paying premium salaries.

Olivier's departure follows that of senior investigators such as Nelius Becker and Hendrina Shikudule in 2019.

MONEY MATTERS

Last year, the ACC received N$61 million. The budget documents of last year show that more than N$50 million of the ACC budget goes to salaries and benefits, and N$6 million to rent, water and electricity, leaving N$2 million for forensic investigations.

The ACC submitted a budget proposal to minister of finance Iipumbu Shiimi last month for the next financial year, which starts in April. Shiimi is set to table the national budget mid-March.

Sources say the ACC has requested at least N$90 million.

Noa said the ACC needs more funds to conduct critical forensic investigations into the Fishrot scandal and other key investigations.

"The N$62 million is by far too little for the commission to effectively carry out its mandate. More than 70% goes to salaries. The remaining amount is spent on renting offices, water, electricity, vehicle expenses and other office needs," the ACC boss said.

In the end, there is little left to spend on extensive forensic audit investigations, Noa added.

"Talking shops are over. If they (parliamentarians) are sincere about fighting corruption in Namibia, they must help the ACC to effectively investigate cases of corruption by allocating adequate budget to the commission," Noa said, adding, "If parliament fails to approve the budget, as proposed to the Ministry of Finance, there is no way ACC will be able to conduct such major and costly investigations on that report and many other cases currently outstanding."

Shiimi confirmed to The Namibian on Saturday that he received the ACC budget proposal.

Asked whether the government will consider the proposal, the ministry spokesperson, Tonateni Shidhudhu, said the request will be "accommodated".

"Despite financial challenges projected for the 2021/22 financial year, unlike most of the votes, ACC's funding requests are significantly accommodated.

"If urgent needs arise in the middle of the financial year, the government will, as always, find means to ensure that the ACC carries out its duties in an uninterrupted manner," Shidhudhu told The Namibian on Saturday.

BUDGET LIMITS

Noa said new revelations relating to the Fishrot scandal will not be investigated until more funds are added to the current budget.

He also responded to new revelations involving Swapo party parliamentarian Tobie Aupindi and his friend Olavi Hamutumwa, whose names appeared in the investigation report conducted on behalf of the Namibia Fish Consumption Promotion Trust (NFCPT).

The Namibian reported two weeks ago that Aupindi was allegedly paid a bribe of N$1 million in cash by Icelandic whistleblower Johannes Stefánsson at Windhoek's Hilton Hotel in 2012.

Hamutumwa allegedly pocketed N$800 000, as a 'facilitation fee' to secure a fishing quota in 2012.

"With regard to the NFCPT report, I hope those who have information will come forward and furnish ACC with affidavits to enable the commission to consider the allegations on merits. The other critical issue that will determine ACC's decision to investigate the allegations or not is the budget parliament will allocate to ACC," Noa said.

Noa said there is no money to institute an investigation based on allegations contained in a report commissioned by NFCPT.

ISG Namibia conducted the NFCPT report to look into the harvesting of hake and horse mackerel quota, particularly on any possible implication in the Fishrot scandal.

"Details contained in the NFCPT report, and many other outstanding cases, are a test for parliament to demonstrate their holistic commitment to the fight against corruption. Past experience has shown that ACC is the least funded institution," Noa said.

BRAIN DRAIN

Noa confirmed that many investigators, including Olivier - who was a key Fishrot investigator - have been lured away from the ACC by other institutions offering better salaries.

The Namibian understands that Olivier is heading to the Bank of Namibia.

"We have investigators leaving ACC for greener pastures because ACC has no incentives for the work they do. The regrading system implemented by the Office of the Prime Minister has left the commission worse off despite the appeals we made," he said.

The regrading process involved a revision in the pay policy, medical aid and benefits for all staff members in the public service.

"Better off institutions are poaching all the good brains from ACC. Many positions in the directorate of investigations cannot be filled because of inadequate funding.

"The latest casualty suffered by the commission is the poaching of Mr Willem Olivier by one of the local banks. Parliament has failed ACC. Hopefully, this year will be different if parliamentarians are serious," Noa said.

Olivier's exit comes after ACC's chief investigator Nelius Becker left the agency in August 2019 - two months before the Fishrot scandal was exposed.

He rejoined the Namibian Police as commissioner of the Crime Investigation Directorate (CID). But he was removed from that position to be the director of the National Forensic Science Institute of Namibia (NFSI) - an agency that deals with forensic investigations and analyses.

Another chief investigator who left the agency in the same year was Hendrina Shikudule.

ACC has 25 investigators, but the agency's organisational structure provides for 36 investigating officers.

"In the end, it is not about naming and shaming, but rather effective investigations and punishment of culprits. No institution can make those achievements unless adequately funded and capacitated with human resources," Noa said.

Investigators have in the past complained of being underpaid.

Speaking through the agency's spokesperson, Josefina Nghituwamata, Olivier confirmed submitting his resignation.

"Mr Olivier will not speak to the media at this moment due to security reasons, but I can confirm that he has resigned," Nghituwamata told The Namibian.

In Botswana, with about the same population size, the anti-graft agency has a staff complement of 364, of which 240 are investigating officers.