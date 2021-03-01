Namibia: Man Killed While Defending Woman

1 March 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

A 32-year-old man was fatally stabbed at Eenhana on Friday while defending a woman.

Ohangwena police spokesperson inspector Kaume Itumba confirmed the incident, which took place at around 22h45 at Opalasha location.

He said the deceased, who was identified as Tomas Shuudifonya, was in the company of two women.

According to Itumba, one of the women is the suspect's girlfriend.

Itumba said while Shuudifonya and the two women were on their way home, the 23-year-old male suspect approached them and started slapping the woman, who is not his girlfriend.

Shuudifonya stepped in to defend the woman.

The suspect allegedly pulled out a traditional knife and stabbed the suspect in the armpit and he (Shuudifonya) died instantly.

The suspect has been arrested and is expected to appear in the Eenhana Magistrate's Court on Monday.

