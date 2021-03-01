Namibia: Boy (16) Dies in Zambezi Road Accident

A 16-YEAR-OLD boy died in an accident on Sunday after the driver of the vehicle he was travelling in lost control and it overturned on the Mafuta road in Katima Mulilo Rural constituency.

The deceased was identified as Barry Awaseb(16) and his next of kin was informed of his death.

Confirming the incident to The Namibian on Monday, Zambezi regional police spokesperson inspector Kisco Sitali said the accident happened five kilometres outside Katima Mulilo and they were headed to Mafuta in a green Nissan NP 300.

"The driver does not have a licence and after the accident he fled the scene. We are still searching for him. There were three occupants in the vehicle and the deceased died on the spot, while the other passenger was rushed to the hospital for treatment," he said.