Namibia: Children's Soccer Team Loses Two in Car Crash

A COMMUNITY children's soccer team at Henties Bay was involved in a car crash on Saturday night between Swakopmund and Henties Bay, and lost two of its members, while 14 other people sustained injuries.

The accident happened about five kilometres from Henties Bay at 20h30 while the soccer team of 12 members (11 children and the adult coach) were returning home after allegedly playing a match at Swakopmund earlier that day.

A police incident report issued by Erongo crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu yesterday indicated that the bakkie ferrying the team was hit from behind by a sedan driven by a 36-year-old male.

"This allegedly caused the bakkie to veer off the road and overturn, resulting in two fatalities, and several injuries - serious and slight," said Iikuyu.

Most of the children were apparently on the back of the bakkie, from where they were flung out when the vehicle rolled.

The Namibian learned from emergency personnel that the driver of the bakkie was first thought to have been dead, but later movement from under the covering suggested he was indeed alive with serious injuries. This, in fact, led to a preliminary death count of three people.

The sedan driver and his passenger sustained fractures to the arm, leg and pelvis. The driver had to be removed by the fire and rescue services, as he was trapped behind the steering wheel. The two children who died at the scene were identified as Fillemon Armas (17) and Given Geingob (15).

All the injured were taken to Swakopmund State Hospital, while the deceased were taken to Walvis Bay police mortuary for postmortem examinations.

According to paramedics, a 17-year-old boy was yesterday flown from Swakopmund to Windhoek. He is said to be in a critical condition.

The next of kin of the deceased persons were informed.