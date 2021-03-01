Zimbabwe: Karoi Magistrates' Court Resume Services

1 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Conrad Mupesa

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has today opened Karoi Magistrates' Court after its closure more than a month ago for a fumigation exercise after some of its staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Pending cases were being referred to Chinhoyi Magistrates' Court.

Initially, the move to temporarily close the court was scheduled to run from January 19-25.

JSC spokesperson Mr Brian Nkiwane confirmed the resumption.

"We have resumed operations at Karoi Magistrates' Court. A statement will be issued soon," he said.

The closure was straining staff at Chinhoyi Magistrates' Court and infrastructure at Chinhoyi Prison.

Meanwhile, ZPCS provincial spokesperson Mr Emmanuel Kondowe said due to the Covid-19 pandemic, some inmates were remanded in custody for about a month than the usual two weeks, bloating prisons' holding capacity.

