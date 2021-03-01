Angola to Launch Digital Terrestrial Television By 2023

27 February 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Caxito — Angola might be counting on a digital terrestrial television as from 2023, following ongoing government efforts to modernise the sector of telecommunications and social communication.

This was announced over the weekend in northern Bengo province by the minister of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Social Communication, Manuel Homem, who said all is pending an articulated work with the project partners.

According to the official, Angola has adopted a Japanese-Brasilian norm, within the framework of the effort to modernise the State-run television station (TPA), as part of the digital migration process awaiting funding.

Minister Manuel Homem said on the occasion investments are massive, but still efforts are underway for Angola to adopt the normal functioning of the new digital television patterns as soon as possible.

In his tour of Bengo media organs and other institutions of the sector, minister Homem was accompanied by the CEOs of Agência Angola Press (ANGOP), Edições Novembro, RNA, TPA, Angola Telecom, Instituto Nacional de Comunicações (INACOM) and other officials of the sector.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency.

