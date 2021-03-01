Namibia: Gipf Warns Members of Cyber Threats

1 March 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Nghinomenwa Erastus

ONLINE services of the Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF), necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic, could expose members of the fund to cybercrime.

This is according to information systems security officer Martin Hamukwaya.

He says while embracing online services is a good move, it also increases the risk of cyber attacks.

"During this pandemic, let's discover a world where we can access GIPF services through technological tools put in place to mitigate the risk of contracting Covid-19," he says.

He says making online platforms available to the fund's members prevents them from having to visit the fund's offices, but adds other risks.

"One of the risks associated with this high internet dependency is compromised cyber security," he says.

Members are advised to always remain vigilant when using online platforms, specifically the GIPF member portal, he says.

The fund advises members not to share their passwords and to set up complex and lengthy passwords, while on the lookout for phishing and ransomware attacks.

Hamukwaya says members should not access the fund's portal on free public Wi-Fi at restaurants, malls, airports and other public places, since it increases the risk of cybercrime.

He says: "These free Wi-Fi offerings are often not secure and come with the risk of being breached, as hackers know and sometimes see many people making use of their mobile devices."

