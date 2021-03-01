Namibia: Scale of Airnam's Debts Revealed in Liquidation

Air Namibia's liabilities of close to N$5,4 billion include a debt of nearly N$800 million in taxes owed to Namibia's government.

This is indicated in documents recording a decision to have the national airline voluntarily wound up, which Air Namibia filed at the Business and Intellectual Property Authority (Bipa) last week.

According to a list of creditors forming part of the documents filed at Bipa, the Receiver of Revenue is one of the financially stricken airline's biggest creditors, with Air Namibia owing it N$789,8 million.

The state-owned Namibia Airports Company (NAC) is also one of the airline's biggest creditors. According to Air Namibia, it owes the NAC N$708 million.

In an urgent application filed at the Windhoek High Court last week, though, the NAC's chief executive officer, Bisey /Uirab, stated that the airline is currently owing the airports company N$713,8 million.

A statement on Air Namibia's financial status that is part of the documents filed at Bipa indicates that the airline has liabilities totalling close to N$5,4 billion, while the value of its assets amount to N$1,04 billion.

Air Namibia's single biggest liability amounts to N$2,5 billion, which is the cost of returning two Airbus A330-200 aircraft to the company Castlelake, from which the airline is leasing the aircraft on a 12-year contract that started in late 2013.

The liabilities include N$105 million owed to the airline's nearly 630 employees, close to N$410 million owed to Bank Windhoek, N$133 million due to people who have bought flight tickets which have not yet been used, and debts totalling about N$76 million with the Namibia Civil Aviation Authority.

Air Namibia also owes nearly N$150 million to aircraft engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce, N$145 million to the law firm Herfurth & Partner, which has offices in Germany and Brussels, N$91 million to the technical division of German airline Lufthansa, and N$38 million to the International Air Transport Association (Iata).

In a list also provided to Bipa, Air Namibia records that its assets include two Airbus A319 aircraft, with a combined value of around N$555 million, and four Embraer aircraft, which are stated to have a combined value of nearly N$90 million.

The NAC's urgent application, which was filed at the High Court on Thursday, overtook Air Namibia's move to be voluntarily wound up, with acting judge Kobus Miller on Friday issuing a provisional order for the airline to be liquidated. The order is in force until 26 March at this stage.

The order was granted after lawyer Lotta Ambunda-Nashilundo, representing the National Union of Namibian Workers (NUNW) and the liquidator of the Belgian company Challenge Air, informed the judge that the trade union alliance and liquidator Anicet Baum want to oppose the application to have the airline liquidated.

The NUNW and Baum can still try to oppose the confirmation of the provisional order on 26 March.

In the meantime, the liquidation order will stop creditors of the airline from attaching assets of Air Namibia in an effort to recover money owed to them.

/Uirab has also informed the court in an affidavit that Baum last week had an amount of about N$400 000 in a bank account of Air Namibia attached.

This was done after the airline failed to make a payment of 5,8 million euro (about N$104 million) to Baum on 18 February.

The payment was supposed to be made in terms of a settlement reached near the end of January, in an application in which Baum was asking the High Court to order the liquidation of Air Namibia because the airline was failing to pay a debt totalling 9,8 million euro (about N$176 million) to Challenge Air, from which it previously leased a Boeing 767 aircraft.

The lease ended in a dispute which Air Namibia lost and which ended in a financially crippling arbitration award that was given against the airline and in Challenge Air's favour in August 2011.

Senior counsel Raymond Heathcote, assisted by Jesse Schickerling and instructed by Elias Shikongo, represented the NAC in court on Friday.