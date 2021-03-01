Malawi: New Malawi Cabinet Out This Month-End - State House

1 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Peter Makossah

President Lazarus Chakwera will hire a new cabinet for his government at the end of this month, State House has announced.

Speaking during a virtual State House press briefing, which included local and Malawian UK-based journalists in attendance, presidential press secretary Brian Banda, responding to a question on ministers' public assessments, said: "There has been a delay on cabinet ministers' assessments and contractual reviews due to the impact of Covid 19 pandemic

"But the president in consultation with his vice, Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima is doing everything possible to have a new cabinet by the end of this month."

Banda said Chakwera alongside Chilima is currently scrutinising his cabinet ministers' performances.

However, when asked further asked what criteria will the President use as a yardstick to measure his ministers perfomance in line with the expected obligations and benchmarks, Banda said: "The powers to hire and fire cabinet ministers lies with the president."

Banda added: "He appoints ministers using his prerogatives and therefore, if he so wishes, he can even hire and fire anyone into and out of the cabinet any time, any day without even waiting for the month end.

The Presidential spokesperson emphasised that the President doesn't even need any yardsticks to appoint or relinquish anyone of duties as a cabinet minister.

"Having said that, let me point out that Dr. Chakwera, as servant leader is committed to serve Malawians in a transparent manner,"said Banda.

Speaking earlier on, director of communications at State House, who is also an executive assistance to the president, Sean Kampondeni briefed the journalists and the citizenry on the presidential diary engagements for the past week and also gave out a forecast on what the president will do this week.

Before Kampondeni, the newly appointed deputy director of communications at State House, Wezzie Kasambara took to the podium to introduce herself to media in her new portfolio.

She said: "I am so honoured to be here and I would like to thank the President for giving me this opportunity and I have joined a team of talented individuals.

"I am ready to serve the President and the people of Malawi but I appeal to you all for your support."

Also in attendance was the State House head of publicity and Public Relations, Martha Chikuni.

