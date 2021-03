CHITUNGWIZA Town Council's housing director Alex Mukwewa appeared in court today on allegations of illegally allocating stands to people in the dormitory town.

Mukwewa was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje charged with criminal abuse of office charges.

Mukwewa is expected to make a bail application this afternoon.

Mr Ephraim Zinyandu and Mrs Nancy Chandakaona appeared for the State.