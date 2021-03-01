Namibia: Residents Owe Katima Council N$95m

THE Katima Mulilo Town Council is unable to provide residents with basic services such as water as it is owed about N$95 million in unpaid services which has accumulated over the years.

More than 90% of the residents are said be not honouring their monthly municipal bills.

As of March 2020, Katima Mulilo's water debt with utility company NamWater stood at about N$55 million, however, after the outbreak of Covid-19 last year, the debt has increased to N$95 million.

Katima's chief executive officer, Raphael Liswaniso, told The Namibian the town's water debt increased by about N$40 million in nine months when Covid-19 broke out as many residents stopped paying their bills. This put the town council in arrears with NamWater.

"Most residents are not paying their bills. So far, we have paid N$23 million to NamWater, however the debt keeps increasing. When Covid-19 broke out, the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development directed the town council to provide all the residents with water, including those in arrears and the ministry woud pay a certain amount to NamWater but they failed to do so and our water bill kept rising.

Liswaniso said the council plans engaging a debt collection company to collect money from defaulters for the town council to settle its debt with NamWater.

Since the beginning of this year, the town has been experiencing constant water interruptions due to unpaid water bills, however, Liswaniso said the town council had so far purchased N$1,3 million worth of water from NamWater.

"We are encouraging residents to pay their bills. By the end of March, the council will start disconnecting water supplies, and those in arrears should pay up before then. This is not a punishment to the residents, we want to provide them the much needed services, however, if they are not paying their bills, we will disconnect their water and other basic services.

"Residents must know that services are not free, they must pay in order for us to provide them those services," he said.

Katima Mulilo owes NamWater N$27,8 million in arrears. For a couple of months, the town's water supplies have been cut, forcing residents to go for days without water.

On 23 February, NamWater chief executive officer, Abraham Nehemia wrote to Liswaniso demanding the council to settle its debts.

"Despite numerous reminders by the NamWater debtors division, there has been no improvement and the situation continues to deteriorate. However, we acknowledge the recent payment received on the account but unfortunately it's not sufficient. These amounts owed to NamWater are quite substantial and the ongoing delays in payments put NamWater in an uncomfortable dilemma to collect revenue in order to continue with its operations," said Nehemia.

He gave the council until the end of March to pay up or NamWater will cut off water supplies to the town.