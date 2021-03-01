Namibia: Namport, Fisheries Institute Sign Training Agreement

1 March 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Taati Niilenge

THE Namibian Ports Authority (Namport) and the Namibian Maritime and Fisheries Institute (Namfi) on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on maritime education and training cooperation at Walvis Bay.

The agreement allows the two organisations to cooperate and develop a curriculum in several key emerging fields of study, such as cadetship, safety and various other programmes.

The MOU will ensure the provision of quality training in these areas while also concentrating on exchanging maritime expertise for capacity building.

Other services will be identified for the period the MOU is applicable, which will be governed and constructed in accordance with Namibia's laws.

The memorandum will further allow the two entities to work closely together towards the common goal of providing professional maritime training to identified Namport employees, the maximum utilisation of available maritime expertise, and the promotion of international maritime training standards.

Suama Kalulu, Namport's acting human resources executive, on Friday said the MOU will develop and promote study opportunities and fast assistance to employees and individuals who are seeking developmental opportunities in the maritime field.

"We believe that maritime education and training is one of the tools through which Namport's strategic goals can be driven and achieved. Optimising human capital effectiveness can only be realised if we continue to develop competent and motivated employees, hence we place a high premium on human capital. A closer focused cooperation between Namport and Namfi was long overdue, and we are excited about the giant step we are about to take," she said

Namfi director Maggy Sam described the MOU as a first major achievement for the institute.

"This agreement offers an excellent opportunity to expand the educational and training cooperation between our organisations, particularly because of the strong emphasis placed on maritime training and employment creation. In the long term, this agreement is not only an educational cooperation, but also a contribution towards the fight to Namibianise the maritime industry," she said.

Namport manages the ports of Walvis Bay and Lüderitz, while Namfi is Namibia's premier training institution for all maritime personnel.

