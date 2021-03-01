Namibia Joins Pageant for Patriotic Youth Leaders

1 March 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Rinelda Mouton

Sophia Nangolo (24) has been selected to represent Namibia at this year's Miss Philanthropy Africa pageant.

Miss Philanthropy Africa is a charity-centred beauty pageant that aims to produce young female leaders across Africa.

The pageant is organised by the Miss Philanthropy Africa Initiative (MPAI), a non-governmental organisation registered in Nigeria, and will take place from 11 October to 3 November at the Sheraton Hotel in Nigeria.

Namibia will be among 15 African countries taking part in the event.

"I'm honoured to have been nominated to represent Namibia at this auspicious event. I look forward to representing my country and to showcase the great work of the Land of the Brave," Nangolo says.

She says she has been following the pageant page since 2019 on Instagram and Facebook, and decided to participate this year.

"The pageant will bring together African female youths and aims to groom them to become patriotic and compassionate leaders. We are given the platform and training to reach out to the less privileged on the African continent. I am also participating to learn various things, such as a good sense of style, adaptability, a positive attitude, stamina, communication skills and outstanding facial projection," Nangolo says.

Contestants are expected to initiate projects to benefit the less privileged in their respective countries. Nangolo has embarked on conducting a survey analysing the working conditions of Namibians alongside business owners and local entrepreneurs with the aim of promoting and advocating an improved environment, as well as to encourage entrepreneurship in the country.

"In the era of this dreadful Covid-19 pandemic, it is important that safe working conditions and entrepreneurship are encouraged to preserve lives and improve the well-being of our people," she says.

She has already visited some companies and intends to visit more organisations to encourage employers to create safe and healthy working environments for staff.

Nangolo is currently studying teaching "I was raised to be strong, independent, confident and compassionate. I am diligent and hard-working in everything I set my mind to. My grandmother raised me with strong values. I hope to be a teacher one of these good days," she says.

Nangolo has visited the Megameno orphanage, and has donated book to the children children to encourage them to read.

She says she is passionate about inspiring children who want to pursue modelling careers.

