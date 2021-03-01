Angola: Uige Governor Reiterates Enforcement of Measures Against Covid-19

28 February 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Uíge — The governor of Uíge province, José Carvalho da Rocha, reiterated today (Sunday), in this city, the appeal for the reinforcement and the observance of the prevention measures against Covid-19, in order to contain the spread of the virus in the region.

The politician, who was speaking to the faithful at the Bom Deus Church, urged the population for the correct use of face mask, to maintain physical distancing, to wash hands with soap and water or sanitizing with alcohol gel.

"We are going through difficult times and we must all be in the front line in the fight against Covid-19," he reinforced.

