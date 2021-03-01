Angola: Luanda Governor Highlights Tocoist Church Action in Communities

Luanda — The governor of the province of Luanda, Joana Lina, Sunday highlighted the role played by the Tocoist church in the promotion of actions aimed at the welfare of communities.

The provincial governor, who was speaking during a thanksgiving service in honour of the 103rd anniversary of the prophet Simão Gonçalves Toco, celebrated on the 24th of this month, said that the partnership between the Tocista church and the provincial government is based on the promotion of several actions in the sectors of health, basic sanitation and education.

Joana Lina also highlighted the contribution of the Tocistas in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, in the support to social causes, with emphasis to the assistance with food to vulnerable people and victims of calamities.

According to Joana Lina, this desideratum is translated into the will always demonstrated by the prophet Simão Toco in the moral and civic education of citizens, education, health, sanitation, as well as the rescue of moral and civic values.

The governor recalled that every citizen should feel as a participant in the actions and initiatives to ensure the welfare, taking infrastructure and services to the people.

In his turn, the bishop of the Tocista church, Afonso Nunes, reiterated the congregation's availability to continue supporting the Government in actions that aim at the improvement of the populations' basic conditions.

