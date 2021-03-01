Malawi: Malosa Community Based Organisation Distributes Maize Flour to Vulnerable Households

Malosa Community Based Organisation (MACOBO) has distributed maize flour to villages in Zomba and Machinga where some families were food insecure due to Covid-19.

MACOBOs Director, Henry Chikakuda said the organization received a grant from Dr. Charlotte Sneep Van Kessel of Australia to distribute maize flour to 165 vulnerable families that had no stable income to allow them buy due to Covid-19 pandemic.

"These were left out on safety net programmes such as social cash transfer scheme and targeted agricultural input programme," he added.

One of the beneficiaries, Mary Mayenda from Mchema village in Machinga commended MACOBO for the gesture saying the relief food came at the time when she and the rest of the beneficiaries had no food in their homes.

She called for more relief food from MACOBO and other organizations saying some of the families in her village and neighboring villages failed to apply fertilizer in their gardens due to low income levels, large families that in turn limited the family heads from buying fertilizer.

"Most families are female headed and the burden to look after an extended family is also huge for a woman," Mayenda said.

The bags of maize flour worthy K371, 750 were distributed to villages of Disi, Chipire, Ulongwe and Daje among others in Zomba while other bags were distributed to villages in Machinga that included Mchema, Ndecha, Misewe, Machemba, Nkalawire, Mang'anda and Nsoma.

The maize flour distribution was made soon before some families in the two districts start leaping from the 2020/2021 maize crop season.

MACOBO is a community level organization which works with communities in the two districts to improve socio-economic living standards of people at household level.

The organisation is implementing a goat pass to selected households in the villages of Mkanda, Misewe, Mchema, Chowe, Mawiriga, Nsoma, Nkalawire and Mdala to improve income base among rural families.