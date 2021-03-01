Uganda: Two Die in Luweero Motor Accident

Luweero — Two people on Monday died in road accident involving a commuter taxi and a boda boda cycle on the Kampala-Gulu Highway in Luweero Town Council.

Seven people were injured in the accident, according to police.

Luweero District Police Commander, Mr Abraham Tukundane said that those who were injured were taken Luweero Hospital.

"Preliminary findings show that the accident was caused by reckless driving and speeding by the taxi driver who was driving from Kampala to Luweero Town," Mr Tukundane who was at the accident scene said.

He said that the accident claimed the life of the taxi conductor and that of the boda boda rider.

Mr Enock Ssendagire, an eye said that the driver of the commuter taxi lost control and knocked the motorcycle whose operator was carrying two people.

"As the driver lost control and knocked the boda rider who was transporting two women from Luweero Market. The two passengers sustained injuries," Mr Ssendagire said.

A medical officer at Luweero Hospital said the people who were rushed to the health centre are out of danger.