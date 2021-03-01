Uganda: Two Die in Luweero Motor Accident

1 March 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Dan Wandera

Luweero — Two people on Monday died in road accident involving a commuter taxi and a boda boda cycle on the Kampala-Gulu Highway in Luweero Town Council.

Seven people were injured in the accident, according to police.

Luweero District Police Commander, Mr Abraham Tukundane said that those who were injured were taken Luweero Hospital.

"Preliminary findings show that the accident was caused by reckless driving and speeding by the taxi driver who was driving from Kampala to Luweero Town," Mr Tukundane who was at the accident scene said.

He said that the accident claimed the life of the taxi conductor and that of the boda boda rider.

Mr Enock Ssendagire, an eye said that the driver of the commuter taxi lost control and knocked the motorcycle whose operator was carrying two people.

"As the driver lost control and knocked the boda rider who was transporting two women from Luweero Market. The two passengers sustained injuries," Mr Ssendagire said.

A medical officer at Luweero Hospital said the people who were rushed to the health centre are out of danger.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Kenyan MPs Refuse to Sign Kenya-UK Trade Pact
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.