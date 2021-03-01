Angola: Defense Minister Congratulates Police On Its 45th Anniversary

Luanda — The Minister of National Defence and Homeland Veterans, João Ernesto dos Santos, congratulated this Sunday the National Police (PN), for the 45th anniversary of the corporation that is marked today.

In a message, João Ernesto dos Santos said that the commemoration happens at a time when the Angolan Government is dedicating special attention to the challenges of the National Police.

In the message, to which ANGOP had access, the Minister of Defense expressed that it has been sought to make the National Police "a corporation that is increasingly able to meet its demanding performance, within the scope of its duties.

According to João Ernesto dos Santos, the performance of the National Police complies with the universal standards of police activity, including the guarantee of order and public tranquility, the fight against road accidents and organized and violent crimes.

February 28, 1976 was adopted as the commemorative date for the PN, after a flag oath ceremony for 383 policemen, 102 of them female, at the National Public Order Police School, Capolo I.

The PN has its origins in the old Public Security Police (PSP) of the former Portuguese colonial administration, which, with the independence of Angola in 1975, was reformulated, giving rise to the People's Police Corps of Angola (CPPA) and the Police Corps of Angola (CPA).

