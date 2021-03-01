Angola: Defense Minister Congratulates Police On Its 45th Anniversary

28 February 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Minister of National Defence and Homeland Veterans, João Ernesto dos Santos, congratulated this Sunday the National Police (PN), for the 45th anniversary of the corporation that is marked today.

In a message, João Ernesto dos Santos said that the commemoration happens at a time when the Angolan Government is dedicating special attention to the challenges of the National Police.

In the message, to which ANGOP had access, the Minister of Defense expressed that it has been sought to make the National Police "a corporation that is increasingly able to meet its demanding performance, within the scope of its duties.

According to João Ernesto dos Santos, the performance of the National Police complies with the universal standards of police activity, including the guarantee of order and public tranquility, the fight against road accidents and organized and violent crimes.

February 28, 1976 was adopted as the commemorative date for the PN, after a flag oath ceremony for 383 policemen, 102 of them female, at the National Public Order Police School, Capolo I.

The PN has its origins in the old Public Security Police (PSP) of the former Portuguese colonial administration, which, with the independence of Angola in 1975, was reformulated, giving rise to the People's Police Corps of Angola (CPPA) and the Police Corps of Angola (CPA).

In a message, João Ernesto dos Santos said that the commemoration happens at a time when the Angolan Government is dedicating special attention to the challenges of the National Police.

In the message, to which ANGOP had access, the Minister of Defense expressed that it has been sought to make the National Police "a corporation that is increasingly able to meet its demanding performance, within the scope of its duties.

According to João Ernesto dos Santos, the performance of the National Police complies with the universal standards of police activity, including the guarantee of order and public tranquility, the fight against road accidents and organized and violent crimes.

February 28, 1976 was adopted as the commemorative date for the PN, after a flag oath ceremony for 383 policemen, 102 of them female, at the National Public Order Police School, Capolo I.

The PN has its origins in the old Public Security Police (PSP) of the former Portuguese colonial administration, which, with the independence of Angola in 1975, was reformulated, giving rise to the People's Police Corps of Angola (CPPA) and the Police Corps of Angola (CPA).

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Kenyan MPs Refuse to Sign Kenya-UK Trade Pact
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.