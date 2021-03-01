Zimbabwe: Zemura Concerned About Covid-19 Restrictions

JORDAN ZEMURA has become the first UK-based Warrior to confirm Covid-19 restrictions might knock him out of contention for the AFCON qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia.

However, the highly-rated defender, says he is excited by his latest call-up, to play for his country, and cannot wait to represent the Warriors again.

Zemura, who plays for English Championship side AFC Bournemouth, earned his two senior national caps in the back-to-back AFCON encounters against Algeria, in November, last year.

Zemura is among six UK-based players named in the squad.

The others are Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa), Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan Athletic), Brendan Galloway (Luton Town), David Moyo (Hamilton Academical) and Admiral Muskwe (Wycombe Wanderers).

Speaking through his father, Sam, the 21-year-old Zemura reaffirmed his commitment to the national team.

The challenge, though, comes from the Covid-19 restrictions that have seen some clubs in Europe not willing to release players.

They don't want to take a risk of them missing some games, on their return from national assignments, since they have to go into quarantine.

"Red alert conditions will most likely make it difficult for him (Jordan) to fly but we are still waiting for a response from his club," Sam said.

"He is definitely prepared to come to Zimbabwe.

"He is more than 100 percent prepared to come for these two qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia

"He is very excited by the offer. He will come to Zimbabwe, definitely, if they allow him at his club."

Jordan made his Warriors debut in Algiers, in the first leg of the back-to-back qualifiers, against the Desert Foxes of Algeria.

He started the game and had a solid good display.

The Bournemouth player played 70 minutes in Algiers and, in the return leg at the National Sports Stadium, he played in the first 45 minutes.

"His priority is to represent his country. He enjoyed the previous experience very much, he just can't wait to join the lads (for the matches against Botswana and Zambia)," said Sam.

The uncertainty, due to the Covid-19 restrictions, forced Warriors coach, Zdravko Logarusic, naming a 38-member Warriors' squad for the two AFCON qualifiers.

Explaining the logic behind an unusually huge list, the coach pointed out it was influenced by the uncertainty surrounding the availability, of some players, due to injuries, and Covid-19 regulations, in different parts of the world.

"Usually, our list of players should be made up of 28 players, that is three goalkeepers and 25 infield players.

"We made it much bigger because we are facing a few (potential) problems.

"We don't know what (the situation) will be in England, Spain and USA because some clubs have declined to release players because of the Covid-19 policies there.

"We have problems with some injured regular players whom we used in our games against Algeria, especially Khama (Billiat), (Marshall) Munetsi and (Knowledge) Musona.

"We have more than 10 players whose availability is in doubt.

"We have to call up more players in case some test positive for Covid-19 in camp.

"We will select a team for the game against Botswana leaving some players in the country in case we lose some players before the game against Zambia."

Zimbabwe travel to Gaborone, where they will take on Botswana on March 25, before hosting Zambia on March 29.

The two matches will determine whether they advance to Cameroon or not.

If they lose the two encounters they will be out for the continental showpiece.

But, if they win both games, they would have secured their place in Cameroon.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Warriors could also qualify, in the next round of fixtures, should they win against Botswana and Zambia fail to beat Algeria.

The Warriors coach badly needs all his best players for the big matches.

Zimbabwe Squad

Goalkeepers: Talbert Shumba,Tatenda Mukuruva, Ariel Sibanda, Martin Mapisa

Defenders: Jordan Zemura, Jimmy Dzingai, Alec Mudimu, Teenage Hadebe, Divine Lunga, Tendai Jirira, Tendayi Darikwa, Peter Muduwa, Carlos Mavhurume, Shadreck Nyahwa, Brendan Galloway, Victor Kamhuka, Romario Matova

Midfielders: Marshall Munetsi, Marvelous Nakamba, Butholezwe Ncube, Ovidy Karuru, Khama Billiat, Tafadzwa Rusike, King Nadolo, Brian Banda, Kudakwashe Mahachi, Knowledge Musona (captain), Tatenda Tavengwa, Tanaka Chinyahara, Thabani Kamusoko

Strikers: Prince Dube, Terrence Dzvukamanja, Tinotenda Kadewere, David Moyo, Admiral Muskwe, Farau Matare, Knox Mutizwa, Evans Rusike