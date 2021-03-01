Zimbabwe: Go Beyond Promoting Literacy - Minister

Universities should take the lead in promoting industrialisation on the continent and move away from colonial objectives of promoting literacy and job seekers.

This was said by the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Professor Amon Murwira during Friday's virtual summit on advancing entrepreneurial universities in Africa to deliver the 2030 Agenda for Africa.

Prof Murwira said education should be designed to provide goods and services.

"For us to effectively develop an entrepreneurial university in Africa, we need to understand the current design of our higher education system in Africa which largely reflects 19th century colonial objectives of developing literacy for employment or work rather than literacy and skills for employment creation.

"We must design our universities to give birth to industry and not to manufacture people for a certain industry," he said.

Prof Murwira said Zimbabwe had moved from education 3.0 to 5.0 through addition of innovation and industrialisation.