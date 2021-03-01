Zimbabwe: Go Beyond Promoting Literacy - Minister

1 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Universities should take the lead in promoting industrialisation on the continent and move away from colonial objectives of promoting literacy and job seekers.

This was said by the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Professor Amon Murwira during Friday's virtual summit on advancing entrepreneurial universities in Africa to deliver the 2030 Agenda for Africa.

Prof Murwira said education should be designed to provide goods and services.

"For us to effectively develop an entrepreneurial university in Africa, we need to understand the current design of our higher education system in Africa which largely reflects 19th century colonial objectives of developing literacy for employment or work rather than literacy and skills for employment creation.

"We must design our universities to give birth to industry and not to manufacture people for a certain industry," he said.

Prof Murwira said Zimbabwe had moved from education 3.0 to 5.0 through addition of innovation and industrialisation.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Kenyan MPs Refuse to Sign Kenya-UK Trade Pact
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.