Zimbabwe: More Frontline Workers Vaccinated

Zimbabwe had vaccinated 3 138 frontline workers by 4pm yesterday, taking the total number of people vaccinated so far to 18 843.

The vaccination programme started on a slow note amid indications that some of the frontline workers were either off duty or on leave.

But the uptake of the vaccine accelerated towards the end of last week.

Zimbabwe received a donation of 200 000 jabs from China recently and they are enough for 100 000 people since one person will take two jabs.

More vaccines are expected soon after China promised to donate an additional 200 000 vaccines.

India has also pledged a donation of 75 000 jabs, which are expected in the country soon.

Government has also bought some vaccines from China, in a development expected to see the roll-out being accelerated.

President Mnangagwa announced last week that he will be vaccinated together with his ministers when the second batch of vaccines are delivered.

Meanwhile, the measures being implemented by Government to fight the spread of Covid-19 are paying dividends, after no deaths were reported on Saturday and Sunday.

Similarly, Zimbabwe continues to record lower numbers of new Covid-19 cases, with 31 reported yesterday after 914 tests were conducted.

All the 31 cases reported were local transmissions.

A few weeks ago, the country recorded over 1 000 cases for two consecutive days and recorded between 800 and 900 cases in a full week.

As of Saturday at 3pm, Zimbabwe had 135 hospitalised cases of which 70 were asymptomatic, 52 mild to moderate, four were severe and nine people were in intensive care units.

Zimbabwe reported 76 new recoveries yesterday leaving the national recovery rate at 90,5 percent.

Active cases have gone down to 1 960 as at yesterday. As of yesterday, Zimbabwe has recorded 36 089 cases, 32 666 recoveries and 1 463 deaths.