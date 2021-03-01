Tanzania: Masoud Appointed Zanzibar First VP

1 March 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Zanzibar President Hussein Mwinyi on Monday (March 1, 2021) appointed Othman Masoud Othman of Alliance for Change and Transparency Party (ACT WAZALENDO) as the new First Vice-President replacing the late Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad who died last month.

The appointment came after a discussion between President Mwinyi and the members of ACT-WAZALENDO party.

Prior to his appointment, Masoud held various top positions in the Zanzibar Revolutionary Government, including being Attorney General.

He will be sworn-in on Tuesday (March 2,2021) at the State House in Zanzibar.

