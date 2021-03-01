Tanzania: Mwinyi Orders Formulation of Better Ways of Info Dissemination.

1 March 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Zanzibar President Hussein Mwinyi has ordered head of government institutions to meet with their information officers and public relations Officers to craft strategies of better ways of information dissemination to the public.

Speaking in Zanzibar at a meeting to discuss ways of promoting information communication on Monday (March 1, 2021) , President Mwinyi said the purpose of the joint strategies is to increase the efficiency of delivering information and solving existing challenges.

The president also he expects leaders of ministries to give their implementation reports to the media as soon as possible.

President Mwinyi praised the contribution of the media in informing the public on success of his government during the first 100 days in power.

"I thank the media for the way you have given us cooperation in reporting on the successful implementation of the government's plans and commitments in the first 100 days since I came to power," President Mwinyi said.

