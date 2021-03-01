Tanzania: Dar Now Covered With Ttcl Internet Services

1 March 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

TTCL Corporation said on Monday it had covered Dar es Salaam Region by 99.8 per cent with internet services while in other areas, the work was underway.

The telco, which is fully-owned by the government, pledges to continue offering quality telecommunications services for both voice and data in the country.

TTCL Dar es Salaam Regional Business Manager Ramadhani Mshana said they were expanding and upgrading telecommunications towers so that citizens across the country had access to quality services.

"TTCL strategies are to ensure that all regions have stable telecommunications services," Mr Mshana said.

TTCL has made a good investment in the provision of internet services especially in Dar es Salaam where almost the entire region is covered with internet services and the remaining part will be covered soon.

He mentioned that one of the successes in Dar es Salaam was to connect public and private institutions, including businesses with reliable telecommunications services.

Mr Mshana said quality internet services had enabled them to grow their business in telecommunications services and more efforts were made to improve the services to attract more customers.

TTCL spot survey, according to Mr Mshana, shows a need to extend internet services to customers in rural areas.

Thus, with LTE network, TTCL will be able to retain and grow its broadband subscriber base and generate revenue at sustainable cost levels.

According to latest statistics compiled by TCRA, Vodacom remains the country's market leader in terms of telcoms subscription share with 31 per cent, followed by Airtel (27 per cent) and Tigo (25 per cent), Halotel (13 per cent) and TTCL (2 per cent).

