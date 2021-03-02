Rwanda: Volleyball Federation to Elect New Committee

2 March 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The Rwanda volleyball Federation (FRVB) will hold elections to choose a new executive committee on March 27 according to the institution's Secretary General Adalbert Mfashimana.

The development will bring an end to the four year term of the current committee led by Leandre Karekezi.

During his tenure, Karekezi was deputized by Julius Kansiime, Fernand Sauveur Ruterana as the first vice and second vice respectively.

In an interview with Times Sport, Adalbert Mfashimana, the FRVB secretary-general, said that the general assembly scheduled for March, will among others nominate a new executive committee, the Office of the General Assembly as well as the Arbitration Council.

"Candidates are expected to submit their applications within 15 days of election," Mfashimana said.

This, he said, means that starting next week on Friday, March 12, doors will be open to applications.

Times Sport understands that, during this general assembly, they will announce the date of the league and other competitions scheduled for this year.

