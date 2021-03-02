Kenya: DCI Libero Joins Draft Malkia Strikers Squad for Olympics

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) women's team coach Daniel Bor has welcomed the inclusion of libero Josephine Makokha to the Malkia Strikers provisional squad of 20 players that begin a 15-day residential training on Wednesday at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Makokha will jostle for the sole slot up for grabs in the libero department alongside regulars Aggripina Kundu( Kenya Pipeline) and Elizabeth Wanyama (Kenya Prisons), who were part of the team that qualified for Olympics last year in Cameroon.

"Makokha's call up to the national team is actually a boost to our team in terms of morale to other players. Her call up goes to show that anybody can get an opportunity to join the national team. We are extremely humbled that we have two players in the squad and we wish them well going forward," the coach said.

Soweto Academy alumnus Makokha will join her team mate middle blocker Carolyne Sirengo. The African representatives have been drawn in ta ough pool "A" that has reigning European champions and Rio 2016 silver medalists Serbia, two-time Olympic champions Brazil, Korea, the Dominican Republic and hosts Japan as they return to the Olympics for the first time since 2004.

As to whether the squad will be changed in the coming days remains to be seen with a communication seen by Nation Sport from the team's technical bench saying:

"Due to coronavirus restrictions, Athletics, Rugby and volleyball teams, Kasarani rooms will not be enough for all. I'm sorry that the five players will not join our 1st phase of training.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Olympics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The following will be reporting to camp on Wednesday and the five members will still be considered for our next training," read the communique.

The five players that were drafted in the earlier squad and will not be part of the first training session are Triza Atuka, Yvonne Sinaida, Shyrine Jepkemboi, Veronica Tanui and Sharon Sandui

Squad

Setters

Jane Wacu, Joy Lusenaka, Esther Mutinda and Emmaculate Nekesa

Middle blockers

Edith Wisa,Violet Makuto, Joan Jelagat, Gladys Ekaru, Carolyne Sirengo, Lorraine Chebet

Left attackers

Mercy Moim, Noel Murambi , Leonida Kasaya, Jemmima Siangu, Pamela Masaisai and Pamela Odhiambo

Right attackers

Sharon Chepchumba and Emmaculate Chemutai

Liberos

Elizabeth Wanyama ,Aggripina Kundu and Josphine Makokha