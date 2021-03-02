Nigeria: Timeline - How 1,525 Nigerians Were Killed in Six Weeks

In the first six weeks of 2021, lives of no fewer than 1, 525 persons have been wasted across the country Vanguard's investigation, and data obtained from the Nigeria Security Tracker, NST, a project of the Council on Foreign Relations' Africa programme, have shown.

The 1,525-death figure, which is conservative, covers only reported cases arising from the Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, herdsmen crisis, kidnapping, communal and cult clashes, armed robbery, and brutality of security agents among others.

Many security breaches are not reported. It is also difficult to tell the number of abducted victims who die in captivity as unconfirmed reports put the number of those in various kidnap dens across the country at over 5000.

Bellow are how Nigerians were killed in the zones:

South-East - 85

South-South - 103

South-West - 112

North-Central - 155

North-East - 346

North-West - 724

January 1: Seven farmers were killed by bandits in Mashegu LGA of Niger State. Many were left injured during the attack on the farmers in their farms in Babban Rami.

January 1: A 20-year old woman, Mrs. Suwaiba Shuaibu, lured and stabbed her teenage rival, Miss Aisha Kabir, 17, to death because her husband proposed to marry Aisha.

January 2: Unknown men killed Quadri Okunola, popularly called Kudeti, a father of three at Macaulay/Odudu, along Igbogbo/ Bayeku road ikorodu, Lagos.

January 2: One person was killed in Osogbo Osun State, when cult groups clashed during a carnival party at Isale-Osun area of the town.

January 2: Bandit killed a chief executive officer of a filling station and his two cousins in Idere, Ibarapa North LGA, Oyo State.

January 2: Bandits invaded kawaran Rafiu village in Igabi LGA of Kaduna State and killed the chief Imam of the village, Danleeman Isah. Also killed was the Sarkin Yaki of Godogodo, Yohanna Abu.

January 2: Bandits killed 19 persons in Giwa, Kaduna.

January 2: Gunmen killed three and kidnapped two in Ibarapa, Oyo.

January 2: Robbers killed two civilians and police officers killed two robbers in Ughelli, Delta.

January 2: Military airstrikes killed "several" Boko Haram militants at two separate locations (estimated at 20) in Bama, Borno State.

January 3: Suspected internet fraudsters killed a girl, 18, in a hotel at Owa community in Ika North LGA of Delta State

January 3: No fewer than 19 people were killed in a two-day attack in Kaduna. Twelve of the victims were indigenes of Kaya, Gura LGA.

January 3: Boko Haram killed six soldiers and one civilian in Chibok, Borno.

January 3: Bandits killed nine in Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna State.

January 4: Nigerian troops killed "several" bandits estimated at 20 in Birnin-Gwari, Giwa, Igabi, and ChikunLGAs in Kaduna.

January 4: Four people were shot while properties worth millions of naira were destroyed in a bloody violence in some parts of Ibadan, Oyo State.

January 4: Police men killed two suspected members of a three man robbery gang in Ughelli, Delta State.

January 4: Bandits killed nine people including three infants in Zankoro, Kaduna State.

January 4: Two passengers were killed and many others were declared missing following an attack on two commercial boats on Bonny Waterways, Rivers State

January 5: Gunmen killed one and kidnapped 20 in Toto, Nassarawa.

January 5: Boko Haram attacked Askira/Uba, Borno but were repelled by military airstrikes that killed "several" (estimated at 10) militants.

January 5: Pirates killed two in Bonny, Rivers.

January 5: Gunmen killed former education secretary of Nasarawa local government, Malawi Salisu at Mungi sharp corner, Buga Gwari, Gadabuke, Toto local council. The hoodlums abducted no fewer than 20 people traveling in three vehicles and took them into the bush. Salihu was among those abducted. His body was later found in the bush near the road

January 6: Bandits killed a police man and kidnapped five others in attacks in Shiroro and Raji local governments in Niger State

January 6: Gombe state police command killed a kidnap suspect identified as Ustas during gunshot exchange with police men at Pinga, Gombe

January 6: Bandits killed four in Chikun, Kaduna.

January 6: Amotekun killed three civilians in Ibarapa, Oyo.

January 6: Boko Haram killed commuters (no number given, estimated at 10) in Nganzai, Borno

January 6: Military airstrikes killed "several" (estimated at 10) Boko Haram militants in Damboa, Borno

January 6: Four persons reportedly lost their lives during inter-communal conflict between Abankang and Alok communities in Ikom LGA, Cross River State

January 7: Gunmen abducted a traveller and killed his driver along Ise/Isua/Akoko Highway in Ondo State

January 7 Bandits attacked Katarma village in Chikun local Government, Kaduna, killed four persons and kidnapped many women

January 7: Three persons were feared dead during a bloody clash between youths and Amotekun operatives at Tapa, Oyo State

January 7: A mob set ablaze a suspected ritualist said to be in possession of a human heart at Orile, Lagos.

January 8: Soldiers killed five civilians during a clash in Baruten, Kwara.

January 8: The Nigeria Customs Service killed three commercial drivers at a checkpoint in Baruten, Kwara State.

January 8: Gunmen attacked a police station and killed three police officers in Ezza South, Ebonyi.

January 8: Two passengers were killed in a pirate attack on two commercial boats around Dema Abbey Community on Bonny waterways

January 9: Amotekun operatives killed seven in Ibarapa North, Oyo.

January 9: Gunmen killed three in Kauru, Kaduna.

January 9: 28 Boko Haram militants and 13 soldiers were killed during a clash in Gujba, Yobe; in a separate incident, Nigerian soldiers killed another 30 militants in Gujba.

January 9: Nigerian troops killed 50 bandits in Kaura-Namode, Zamfara.

January9: Gunmen killed one person while attempting to snatch his vehicle at the ever-busy Zoo Raod in Kano Metropolis.

January 10: Gunmen killed three mobile police officers in Ughelli North, Delta.

January 10: Gunmen killed two in Riyom, Plateau.

January 10: Nigerian troops killed five bandits and lost one soldier in Faskari, Katsina.

January 10: Three suspected thieves were burnt at different locations in Calabar, Cross River State.

January 10: A man died after his estranged lover bathed him with petrol and set him on fire in Makurdi, Benue State.

January 10: Gunmen opened fire on a couple, killing the lady in the process at Ekuigbo, Ethiope, Delta State.

January 11: Five soldiers and six Boko Haram militants were killed during a clash in Damboa, Borno.

January 11: Gunmen killed a councillorship candidate and kidnapped two others in Oshimili South, Delta.

January 11:A Boko Haram suicide bombers killed himself and six Nigerian soldiers in Damboa, Borno.

January 11: A female corps member, Chidimma Odume, macheted and killed her lover at Abak Road, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

January 11: Inter-communal clash between the people of Edondon and Ohumuruket in Obubra LGA, Cross River claimed no fewer than four lives

January 11: Two people were feared dead, while three others were missing after suspected pirates attacked two passenger boats along the coastal waters of Aru-Gbanaama and Polokiri in Bonny LGA of Rivers State.

January 12: Gunmen killed two in Kauru, Kaduna.

January 12: Military airstrikes killed "several" (estimated at 10) Boko Haram militants in Kaga, Borno.

January 12: Suspected land grabbers killed four in Ikorodu, Lagos.

January 12: Security forces killed four bandits in Shiroro, Niger State.

January 12: Two villagers were killed in an ambush by gunmen between Bakin Kogi and Narido village in Kauru LGA of Kaduna State

January 10-January 12: Cult clashes resulted in 14 deaths in Ikorodu, Lagos.

January 12: At least five persons have been reportedly shot dead in a renewed clash between the people of Emede and Igbide clans in Isoko South LGA, Delta.

January 12: Mr. Obiezu,the younger brother to Imo State Accountant General, Valentine Obiezu, was killed after failed attempt to kidnap him at his village, Akatta, Oru East LGA.

January 12: The remains of a farmer, Wole Agbola, who was abducted, was discovered in the bush in Aba-Odo, Oyo State a few kilometres from where he was abducted after his family paid N2million ransom.

January 12: A soldier and 10 bandits were killed in a clash between troops and bandits at various locations in Katsina. A clash at Batsari LGA claimed five bandits, while another five went down at Maigora, Faskari LGA.

January 13: Bandits killed two in Igabi, Kaduna.

January 13: An Amotekun operative killed one civilian in Ibadan North, Oyo.

January 13: Military airstrikes killed "several" (estimated at 10) Boko Haram militants in Konduga, Borno.

January 13: Suspected herders killed two at Iniongwu village in Guma LGA, Benue State.

January: Robbers shot and killed Pastor Kelvin Orumor, the General Overseer of Kingdom Advancement Christian Centre, at Edjeba area of Warri, Delta State.

January 14: Bandits killed two farmers at Chikaji Village in Igabi LGA, Kaduna.

January 14: Military airstrikes killed "several" (estimated at 10) Boko Haram militants in Bama, Borno.

January 14: Boko Haram landmines killed five soldiers in Chibok, Borno.

January 14: Nigerian troops killed "scores" (estimated at 40) of bandits in Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna.

January 14 Officials of DSS beat a policeman, Fawale Rauf, 33, to death at River Side area of Osogbo, Osun State.

January 15: Communal violence led to two deaths in Ibarapa North, Oyo.

January 15: Nigerian troops killed "scores" (estimated at 40) of Boko Haram militants in Marte, Borno.

January 15: Bandits killed five police officers and kidnapped thirteen others in Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna.

January 16: Bandits killed one in Igabi LGA, three in Chikun LGA, and one in Giwa LGA in Kaduna.

January 16: Soldiers killed five civilians, and one soldier was killed in retaliation in Maiduguri, Borno.

January 16: Bandits killed a livestock guard and shot NSCDC officer in Makurdi, Benue

January 16: Communal violence led to two deaths in Anambra East, Anambra.

January 16 Deputy Registrar of FUTA, Dr Amos Arijesuyo died from gunshot wounds he sustained after he was attacked by gunmen along Ilesa-Akure Highway while returning to Akure from Ibadan.

January 16: Two were killed and scores injured in a renewed crisis between Umueri and Aguleri communities of Anambra State.

January 17: Kidnappers killed a man, Elliot Ofa and kidnapped three others at Ethiope West LGA, Delta State.

January 17: Bandits killed 10 during an attack on Janbako, a community in Maradun LGA, Zamfara State.

January 17: Bandits killed five including an 80-year old woman and a village head in separate attacks on two villages of Chikun as well as travellers in Giwa LGA of Kaduna State.

January 17: Five riot policemen were killed in an ambush on the highway in Kaduna State.

January 17: 24 people were killed as bandits and cultists went on rampage in Borno, Benue, Cross River and Niger. A soldier and five civilians died in a clash in Maiduguri. Late Gana's loyalists attacked a Benue community and killed three persons. Bakassi cult clash claimed four lives in Cross River. A Catholic priest was killed by bandits in Niger with his brother and 17 others kidnapped.

January 17: 35 bandits were killed by troops of the Operation Hadarin Daji in different encounters in Zamfara and Katsina states.

January 17: Seven vigilantes in Mashogu LGA of Niger State were killed in an ambush by bandits

January 17: Bandits killed 10 including one soldier, and five bandits were killed in Maradun, Zamfara.

January 17: Gunmen killed two police officers and two others in Port Harcourt, Rivers.

January 17: Nigerian troops killed 30 bandits and lost one soldier in Bungudu, Zamfara.

January 17: Bandits killed one in Igabi LGA, killed one and kidnapped one in Zaria LGA, and killed two in Giwa LGA in Kaduna.

January 17: Two persons were gunned down in Ughelli North LGA of Delta State during cults clash at a popular hotel along Warri-Ekuigb Road.

January 18: Two bandits were killed by troops along Sabon-Iche-Kagarko Raod, Kagarko LGA of Kaduna State.

January 18: Gunmen killed a policeman, injured two others and carted away two guns in Borokiri, Port Harcourt.

January 18: No fewer than five persons were killed and seven others were injured in a renewed hostility over land between Uko Ntenge and Uko Akpan communities in Mbo LGA of Akwa Ibom State.

January 18: Police officers killed two kidnappers in Mangu, Plateau.

January 18: Nigerian troops killed two bandits in Kagarko, Kaduna

January 18: Sectarian violence led to seven deaths in Mbo, Akwa Ibom.

January 18: Nine soldiers and five Boko Haram militants were killed during a clash in Nasarawa.

January 18: Bandits killed 35 in Maru, Zamfara.

January 18: Bandits killed seven vigilantes in Mashegu, Niger State.

January 19: A 55-year old man, Ishau Falana, beat his reative, Badmus Rafiu, to death at Oluwasogo area of Ijaka Isale, Ayetoro, Ogun State.

January 19: Gunmen killed a young man, Ajitwewunmeshe Emmah in Igarra, Akoko-Edo LGA of Edo State.

January 20: Nigerian troops killed five Boko Haram militants in Damboa, Borno.

January 20: Bandits killed two in Chikun LGA, one in Giwa LGA, and one in Igabi LGA in Kaduna.

January 21: Bandits killed 13 and kidnapped 11 in Bungudu, Zamfara.

January 21: Yansakai, an outlawed vigilante group, killed two herdsmen in Maradun, Zamfara.

January 21 Bandits killed four people in isolated locations of Giwa, Chikun and Igabi LGAs of Kaduna State

January 21: A 23-year old man, Samuel Ajibade, was beaten to death over alleged phone theft by three suspects at Iju Ola, Ado-Odo/Ota LGA of Ogun State.

January 22: Four suspected kidnappers were killed in exchange of gunfire with soldiers on Owo-Ifon Highway, Ondo State.

January 23: A communal clash resulted in 40 deaths in Ohaukwu, Ebonyi.

January 23: Pirates killed one sailor and kidnapped 15 off the coast of Nigeria (estimated at Bonny, Rivers).

January 23: Military airstrikes killed "many" (estimated at 20) bandits in Chikun, Kaduna.

January 23: One person was feared dead while scores were wounded in a clash between Nigeria Army and Eastern Security Network of IPOB in Orlu, Imo State.

January 24: Bandits killed a seven-month pregnant woman, Aisha, along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State.

January 24: Two persons were shot and killed when armed robbed robbed traders along Bazunu Street, Warri South LGA of Delta State.

January 24: The death toll in the Effium, Ohaukwu LGA, Ebonyi State communal clash rose to 40.

January 24: Two persons were killed during clashes between cultists at Coker-Aguda LCDA of Lagos.

January 24: Two persons, a soldier and a policeman, were killed when gunmen attacked a military checkpoint at Oton, a suburb of Sapele LGA of Delta State.

January 24: Five people died and 10 were abducted when gunmen attacked Kaffin-Koro and adjoining villages of Paikoro LGA of Niger State.

January 24: Kidnappers killed and dumped Chairman of Ardo Kola LGA of Taraba State.

January 24: Two suspected motorcycle thieves were burnt to death by mobs in two locations in Makurdi, Benue State.

January 24: A police officer who reportedly went to arrest a hemp smoker along Jos street in Kafanchan, Jema'a Lga of Kaduna State was killed in the process

January 24: Three persons were killed and 15 women were abducted in an attack by bandits in some communities in Munya and Paikoro LGAs of Niger State.

January 25: A 60 year old woman, who sold roasted plantain at Ilupeju area of Ibadan, Oyo State was hit by a stray bullet during a bloody clash between two rival cults.

January 24: Gunmen killed one police officer and one soldier in Sapele, Delta.

January 24: Bandits killed seven in Maradun, Zamfara.

January 24: A man killed his brother with a pestle at Kiribo, Ondo State

January 25: One soldier and nine civilians were killed during a clash between the military and ESN of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in Orlu, Imo.

January 25: Gunmen killed two police officers in Karim-Lamido, Taraba.

January 25: Nigerian troops killed five Boko Haram militants in the town of Chindila, Yobe (no LGA given/found).

January 25: Nigerian troops killed three Boko Haram militants in the town of Mayankari, Borno (no LGA given/found).

January 25: A member of a local vigilante group in Rivers State known as OSPAC, shot and killed a woman, Mrs Beatrice Obisike, at a burial ceremony ina community in Obio/Akpor LGA of Rivers State.

January 26: Bandits killed three in Zurmi, Zamfara.

January 26: Gunmen killed two policemen in Karim Lamido LGA of Taraba State

January 26: Gunmen killed two people, a community leader in Ugbori, Warri South LGA; and a mason in Orerokpe, Okpe LGA of Delta State.

January 26: Three persons were reportedly killed and four others were abducted in a renewed clash between the people of Usaka Uko in Ikwuano LGA of Abia and Nkari people of Ini LGA, Akwa Ibom State.

January 27: Robbers killed a motorcyclist around Leventis, Sango area of Ibadan, Oyo State after snatching his bike.

January 27: A man, Chukwuemeka Obijofa, 28, killed his wife and four-year old son with a shovel in Benue.

January 27: Bandits killed ten in Faskari, Katsina.

January 27: Cult clashes resulted in four deaths in Warri South, Delta.

January 27: Four persons were reportedly shot dead in cult clashes in two Delta communities. One of the deceased was shot in Ekurede Itsekiri community while the other three were killed in Egbokodo near Ubeji. Both communities are in Warri South LGA, Delta State.

January 28: Bandits attacked Magarya, a community in Zurmi LGA of Zamfara State, killing three persons, burning several houses and rustling 100 cattle.

January 28: Troops using fighter jets bombed bandits in Birnin-Gwari, Giwa, Igabi and Chikun LGAs of Kaduna State. Bandits killed four persons in Igabi and Chikun.

January 28: A woman was strangled by his son in Dilchim, a community in Michika LGA of Adamawa State.

January 28: A hunter, Mr. Ukachukwu Nweke, 65, killed his wofe, Patricia, 55, and his 29-year old son, Obinna, in Anambra and committed suicide.

January 28: Barely 48 hours after President Buhari appointed new service chiefs, bandits went on rampage in Niger, Kaduna and Taraba states killing five persons and kidnapping 83 people including 27 wedding guests.

January 28: Bandits kidnapped fifty in Shiroro LGA and killed one and kidnapped six in Lapai LGA in Niger State.

January 28: Two were killed when gunmen attacked a police station in Ibadan, Oyo.

January 28: Bandits killed one in Igabi LGA, three in Kajuru LGA, and 12 in Giwa LGA in Kaduna.

January 28: Bandits killed 11 and kidnapped five in Faskari, Katsina.

January 28: Military airstrikes killed "many" bandits in Birnin-Gwari, Chikun, and Giwa LGAs in Kaduna (estimated at 60).

January 28: Gunmen attacked a police van and killed a policeman at Uratta Junction along Aba-Port Harcourt highway, Abia

January 29: Boko Haram killed two soldiers and kidnapped two police officers in Dikwa, Borno.

January 29: Amotekun killed five civilians in Ibadan, Oyo

January 29: Nigerian troops killed seven Boko Haram militants in Bama LGA and four militants in Mafa LGA in Borno.

January 29: Bandits attacked a Fulani settlement at Na' Ikko village in GIWA LGA of Kaduna State, killed 12 persons and razed many houses.

January 30: Suspected Fulani herdsmen killed one and kidnapped one in Akure North, Ondo.

January 30: A 26-year old student of Delta State Polytechnic, Ochuko Frank, was macheted to death by cultists in Oghara, Delta State

January 30: Prince Elonuya Dennis Abuda, who was based in the USA was abducted and killed by kidnappers after collecting N10milion ransom at Benin Bypass, Edo styate

January 31: One person was killed and three others were injured in an orgy of violence that broke out over the chairmanship of Ekogbere community in Burutu LGA, Delta State.

January 31: Boko Haram killed two police officers and one Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) member, and kidnapped two police officers in Magumeri, Borno.

January 31: Bandits killed one in Zangon-Kataf, Kaduna.

January 31: Bandits killed two and kidnapped two in Giwa, Kaduna.

January 31: Bandits killed five in Sabon Birni, Sokoto.

February 1: Airstrikes killed "several" (estimated at 10) bandits in Igabi Local Government Area (LGA), "several" (estimated at ten) bandits in Ikara LGA, and two bandits in Zaria LGA in Kaduna.

February 1: Hoodlums attacked the house of Seriki Fulani in Egua, Yewa North LGA, Ogun State, Alhaji Adamu Oloru, killing obne person and many cows.

February 1: Bandits killed two in Lere LGA and one in Birnin-Gwari LGA in Kaduna.

February 1: Gunmen killed one police officer in Isiala Ngwa North, Abia.

February 1: Bandits killed 27 and kidnapped 40 in Shiroro, Niger State.

February 1: Gunmen killed one police officer and kidnapped three Chinese nationals in Atakumosa West, Osun.

February 1: Bandits killed two persons in Fatika District, Giwa LGA of Kaduna State.

February 1: Police killed two members of a suspected robbery syndicate in Adamawa

February 1: bandits killed a man during an attack at a recreation centre in Wawan Rafi village zangon-Kataf, Kaduna

February 1: Gunmen killed four in Aba, Abia.

February 1: Gunmen burnt a police station and killed an officer in Umuoba community, Abia

February 1:A man was tied and killed in his workshop at Egbu Road, Owerri, Imo State.

February 1: Herdsmen killed three in Orhionmwon, Edo.

February 2: Police officers killed three bandits in Dutsin-Ma, Katsina.

February 2: One person was shot dead while three sustained injuries during a clash betwenn smugglers and Customs officials at Obafemi/Owode LGA of Ogun State

February 2: An OPC member was killed by herders in the bush during a search for a kidnapped farmer at Iju, Akure North LGA, Ondo State

February 2: Sectarian violence led to seven deaths in Bassa, Plateau

February 2: Bandits killed three persons in separate attatcks in Lere and Birnin-Gwari LGA of Kaduna State

February 3: Bandits killed two in Bassa, Plateau.

February 3: The police killed two robbery suspects at Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State

February 3: Bandits killed two in Igabi, Kaduna.

February 3: Gunmen invaded a market in Awo Omama, Oru East LGA, Imo State and killed two persons and injured many while chasing one of their members

February 3: Nigerian troops killed 32 bandits in Shinkafi, Zamfara.

February 4: Gunmen killed three at a church in Ihiala, Anambra.

February 4: Gunmen killed five in Khana, Rivers.

February 4: Sectarian violence led to 12 deaths in Bassa, Plateau.

February 4: Gunmen killed a young man travelling on a bike at Nedele, Emohua LGA, Rivers State.

February 4: Nigerian troops killed "a number" (estimated at 10) of Boko Haram militants in Ngala, Borno.

February 4: Bandits a man, Yusuf Suleiman 28 days after his wedding at Abba, Zaria LGA, Kaduna

February 5: Bandits killed six in Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna.

February 5: Two police officers and one gunman were killed during an attack on a police station in Obowo, Imo

February 5: Bandits killed two and kidnapped five in Zaria, Kaduna.

February 5: Police officers killed six cultists in Egbado North, Ogun.

February 5: Nigerian troops killed 20 bandits in Shinkafi, Zamfara.

February 6: Bandits killed 14 in Birnin-Gwari LGA and five in Kajuru LGA of Kaduna.

February 6: Police officers killed two in Surulere, Lagos.

February 6: A communal clash led to two deaths in Irepodun, Osun.

February 6: A young man was killed in Iyara axis of Warri, Delta State

February 6: Gunmen killed one police officer and one civilian in Warri South, Delta

February 6: Former Owerri NBA chairman was macheted to death by assailants in his office in Imo

February 7: Sectarian violence led to 11 deaths in Ajaokuta, Kogi.

February 7:Three persons were killed and five abducted by kidnappers at various locations in Peji, Kuje Area of Abuja

February 7: Suspected herders killed a man, Dele Olowoniyi during an attack on Oha village,Imeko-Afon LGA, Ogun State

February 7: Hoodlums killed APC ward chairman in Gboko, Benue State

February 7: one person was killed and three were seriously injured when rival APC factions in Jigawa clashed during the visit of Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State.

February 7: Hoodlums attacked Obowo Police Division, IMO and killed two policemen while trying to free their detained members

February 7: A clash between two gangs- Agarawu and Onola boys claimed the life of a young man identified as Tiroo in Lagos Island, Lagos

February 7: Gunmen killed a mobile police man in NPA Area of Warrior, Delta State

February 7: Two persons were killed during Erin-Osun and Ilobu communal clash in Osun

February 7: A suspected member of a criminal gang known as Shila Boys in Jimeta, Yola North LGA, Adamawa was killed by a mob for robbing and stabbing a lady.

February 8: Herdsmen killed six in Bassa, Plateau.

February 8: Two robbery suspects were set ablaze in Akuma, Oru East LGA, Imo State.

February 8: Bandits killed 10 in Birnin-Gwari LGA, one in Giwa LGA, seven in Chikun LGA, one in Igabi LGA, and five in Kauru LGA in Kaduna

February *: Kidnappers attacked a funeral convoy at benin Bypass, Edo, kidnapped the brother of the deceased and killed the driver

February 9: Kidnappers abducted seven in Ethiope East, Delta.

February 9: Nigerian troops killed 19 Boko Haram militants in Kala/Balge, Borno.

February 9: The Nigerian Air Force killed "several" bandits in both Birnin-Gwari LGA and Giwa LGA (estimated at 20) in Kaduna.

February 9: Bandits killed 23 persons in Kaduna in diffent attacks in Birnin-Gwari, Chikun, Igabi and kauri LGAs.

February 9: Boko Haram killed three soldiers and injured two in Goniri, Geidam, Borno

February 10: Gunmen killed three at a town hall meeting in Idemili North, Anambra.

February 10: Sectarian violence led to the deaths of two police officers in Takum, Taraba.

February 10: Violence around a university student election led to the deaths of two students in Owo, Ondo.

February 10: Nigerian troops killed 31 Boko Haram militants in Askira/Uba, Borno.

February 10: Suspected ritualists beheaded a farmer and removed parts of his body at Orodo, Mbaitoli, Imo

February 11: Gunmen attacked a mobile police checkpoint in Chanchanji village, takum LGA of Taraba, killed a police man and injured four others

February 11: Hoodlums stabbed a 98 year old woman, Oyibo Ogidi to death at Amafor, Ovoko, Igbo-Eze South LGA, Enugu

February 11: A commercial sex worker stabbbed her client to death in a hotel at Umuguma, Owerri, Imo State.

February 11: Herdsmen killed two farmers at Owode- Ketu community in Yeea North LGA, Ogun

February 11: Herdsmen killed two in Owo, Ondo.

February 11: Herdsmen killed two in Egbado North, Ogun.

February 11: Gunmen killed three in Oyigbo, Rivers.

February 11: Herders attacked operatives of Amotekun and killed two people along Ute Road, Owo LGA, Ondo. They had earlier killed a farmer identified as Lanre, which made locals to invite Amotekun

February 12: A man, Tunde Alabi was killed when hoodlums suspects to be smugglers attacked Customs men and security agents at Oja-Odan, Yewa North LGA, Ogun State

February 12: Herdsmen killed four in Egbado North, Ogun.

February 12: Sectarian violence led to three deaths in Akinyele, Oyo.

February 12: Boko Haram killed four in Biu, Borno.

February 12: Nigerian troops killed two Boko Haram commanders in Gwoza, Borno.

February 12: Boko Haram killed three Nigerian soldiers in Kukawa, Borno.

February 12: A clash between Yoruba and Hausa traders at Shasha market, Akinyele LGA, Oyo State led to the death of a pregnant woman

February 12: A woman killed herself after killing her lover for impregnating another woamn in Amukpe, sapele, Delta

February 13: Bandits attacked Baka village, Igabi LGA, Kaduna and killed a father and his son, who resisted being kidnapped.

February 13: Four OPC members beat a 35-year old man to death dueing an argument in bariga, Lagos

February 14: Bandits killed three passengers in Yakowa village in Chikun LGA of Kaduna; and abducted 18 passengers in Yakila village in Rafi LGA, Niger State

February 14: Troops of 271 Nigerian Air Force foiled an ambush by bandits at Ungwan laya near Birning-Gwari, Kaduna and killed 24 bandits

February 14: Herdsmen killed three farmers at Ijugbere village in Owo, Ondo

February 14: A police inspector was killed by gunmen at the premises of a penticostal church along Oviri-Ogor Road, Ughelli, Delta State

February 16: The village head of Kusherki in Rafi local government area of Niger state, Alhaji Masud Abubakar has been killed along with 10 other villagers by bandits. Not only that, the bandits also kidnapped twenty villagers from different communities in the area while the wife of slain traditional ruler was among those kidnapped.

