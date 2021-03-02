Nigeria: Osinbajo Seeks Think-Thank Inputs in Policies, Projects

1 March 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said think-tanks play an important role in national development to unlock the mystery of failed or poorly implemented policies and projects, but more importantly, promote a practical, nitty-gritty guide to implementing projects and policies.

Osinbajo, according to a release on Monday by his Media Assistant, Laolu Akande, stated this while inaugurating the Senior Executive Course 43 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).

Speaking on the theme of the Course 43 programme titled "Getting Things Done: Strategies for the Implementation of Policies and Programmes in Nigeria", the vice-president noted that this year's theme goes to the heart of what is generally considered the bane of development in Nigeria, poor implementation.

He said: "The proverbial gap between intention and results; between policy and stated outcomes; delivering on campaign promises or even just doing what the well-articulated policy papers say. For many serious-minded policymakers, the frustration is the same, yes we know all about think-tanks what we need now are do-tanks."

While commending the commitment and contributions of NIPSS to critical national issues through policy briefs, policy advice and other strategic interventions, Osinbajo assured staff, participants and management of the federal government's continued support to the institution especially in the upgrade of facilities but tasked the NIPSS management to be innovative in addressing its problems.

"While government will continue to do its best to support the national institute, I should stress that budgetary provisions alone will always be limited given competing needs and responsibilities of government. It is therefore imperative for NIPSS to be even more pro-active and creative in seeking alternative sources of funding," he added

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Kenyan MPs Refuse to Sign Kenya-UK Trade Pact

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.