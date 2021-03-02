Nigeria: Nasarawa - Community Appeals to Govt to Fix Dilapidated School

Residents of Gidan Gimba, a suburb of Karu in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, have appealed to the state government to fix the only government-owned primary school in the community.

The residents made the appeal on Saturday on the sidelines of a joint medical outreach that took place in the community by two foundations: Active World Health Foundation (AWOHF) and Green Aid Empowerment Foundation (GAEF).

The Chief of the community, Mr Danjuma Audi, said there was "no presence" of the state government in the area in terms of basic infrastructure such as a standard school, pipe-borne water and a health facility. (NAN)