Africa: Abuja Airport Rated Best in Africa

Minette Lontsie/Wikimedia
Direction board at Abuja airport.
1 March 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Chris Agabi

The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja has earned the 2020 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) award for Best Airport by Size and Region (5 to 15 million passengers per year in Africa) by the Airports Council International (ACI) Africa.

The other category winners include Best African Airport under 2 million passengers per year which was won by Moi International Airport, Mombasa, Kenya.

The Best African Airport 2 to 5 million passengers per year went to Kotoka International Airport, Kotoka, Accra, Ghana and the African Airport with Best Hygiene Measures was won by Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport, Mauritius.

The award letter was sent to the respective winners in the different categories on Tuesday.

Nigeria's award letter was sent to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

FAAN MD/CEO, Captain Rabiu Yadudu, accepted the award on behalf of the organisation and restated FAAN's commitment to ensuring the safety, security and comfort of passengers at all airports across the country.

He said; "this award represents FAAN's commitment to continuously improving customer's experience across all our airports.

"The recognition comes at a time when we are geared towards ensuring seamless airport facilitation with the opening of new terminals and upgrading of our current infrastructures across board."

According to him, despite a turbulent year plagued by COVID-19 induced financial struggles, FAAN had endeavoured to prioritize customers' satisfaction while ensuring that health and safety remain topmost.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Kenyan MPs Refuse to Sign Kenya-UK Trade Pact

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.