Africa: Abuja Airport Rated Best in Africa

The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja has earned the 2020 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) award for Best Airport by Size and Region (5 to 15 million passengers per year in Africa) by the Airports Council International (ACI) Africa.

The other category winners include Best African Airport under 2 million passengers per year which was won by Moi International Airport, Mombasa, Kenya.

The Best African Airport 2 to 5 million passengers per year went to Kotoka International Airport, Kotoka, Accra, Ghana and the African Airport with Best Hygiene Measures was won by Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport, Mauritius.

The award letter was sent to the respective winners in the different categories on Tuesday.

Nigeria's award letter was sent to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

FAAN MD/CEO, Captain Rabiu Yadudu, accepted the award on behalf of the organisation and restated FAAN's commitment to ensuring the safety, security and comfort of passengers at all airports across the country.

He said; "this award represents FAAN's commitment to continuously improving customer's experience across all our airports.

"The recognition comes at a time when we are geared towards ensuring seamless airport facilitation with the opening of new terminals and upgrading of our current infrastructures across board."

According to him, despite a turbulent year plagued by COVID-19 induced financial struggles, FAAN had endeavoured to prioritize customers' satisfaction while ensuring that health and safety remain topmost.